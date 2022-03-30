Ontario Autism Coalition launches pre-election appeal to voters over funding
The Ontario Autism Coalition says after years of failed talks with the Ford government, it is turning to voters ahead of the June provincial election to bring awareness to its plight, using the hashtag #50Kisnotokay.
The coalition said there are more than 53,000 children with autism on the waitlist to access core services in the province.
"We came up with (the hashtag) just to bring to light that this government likes to put out the message that everything’s OK, that they’ve doubled the investment in the Ontario autism program, but the reality is that that hasn’t happened," said Sean Staddon, an Ontario Autism Coalition board member.
"We’ve seen families that have to remortgage their homes to help provide care for their children and essentially the government has gone to a privatization model, where they’re writing cheques and sending families on their own. And that’s not what we agreed to in the social contract with the government."
Staddon said the hashtag highlights the fact you could fill a sports stadium with all the children who can't get service.
"If you think about the SkyDome, like on a big day of baseball and there’s tens of thousands of people, that’s how many kids have been left behind by this government,” he said.
In response, a spokesperson for the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services released this statement:
"Approximately 40,000 children are now receiving supports, which is nearly five times more children than ever in the history of Ontario. The Ontario Autism Program (OAP) has multiple pathways to services wherein families may access Foundational Family Services, Caregiver-Mediated Early Years, Entry to School, and we will be launching Urgent Response Services shortly.
We are making positive progress, and remain on target to launch the Independent Intake Organization this spring and bring 8,000 children into core clinical services by the fall. Our government took the recommendations of the Ontario Autism Advisory Panel, an expert advisory group made up of parents, clinicians, researchers, providers, and self-advocates to inform a truly needs-based Ontario Autism Program.
Their work was used by the Implementation Working Group to develop the needs-based OAP. We must ensure that the staffing capacity to deliver these services exists, which is why we have simultaneously awarded the Workforce Capacity Grants.”
Staddon said simply writing cheques for families to go and access services on their own is not enough.
"Some families may have just been diagnosed and (are) not going to be receiving an interim cheque and are just waiting for a phone call from the ministry," he said.
"If you’re like my family -- I have two kids on the spectrum -- you know my daughter's been waiting almost four years. We’ve received very minimal support from this government and we’ve had to refinance our home, work overtime just to make up that shortfall."
Adding the money received in support often falls way short of the cost of the service.
"So you know, when people hear that families have received cheques you know of upwards of $20,000, you know my children’s therapy bills can be $60,000 to $80,000 a year,” he added.
The '#50Kisnotokay' messaging can be found on semi-trucks in the coming weeks along the 400 series highways. To find out more, click here.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian forces leaving Chernobyl after radiation exposure
Russian troops began leaving the Chernobyl nuclear plant after soldiers got 'significant doses' of radiation from digging trenches at the highly contaminated site, Ukraine's state power company said Thursday as heavy fighting raged on the outskirts of Kyiv and other fronts.
First Nations say Pope Francis meeting the beginning of a 'new partnership'
Assembly of First Nations delegation lead Chief Gerald Antoine says he believes a meeting held with Pope Francis at the Vatican will be the beginning of a 'new partnership' between Indigenous groups and the Catholic Church in working towards reconciliation.
Ontario has 'eliminated all our defences' against COVID subvariant: epidemiologist
An infectious disease expert says 'there's no doubt' a sixth wave of COVID-19 is sweeping across Ontario, and it's being driven by the highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant at the same time restrictions have been lifted across the province.
Putin targets enemies at home as his missiles strike Ukraine
Long before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and the mass detentions of Russian peace protesters, the Kremlin was already stifling dissent with choking bureaucracy. Throughout 2021, the Kremlin tightened the screws on its opponents – including supporters of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny – using a combination of arrests, internet censorship and blacklists.
Sweet justice: Ringleader of Canada's notorious maple syrup heist must pay more than $9M in fines, top court rules
The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld a $9 million fine for the thief in a 2012 maple syrup heist.
Feds spent more than $600K hiring influencers in 2021
In 2021 the Canadian government turned to social media influencers to promote federal initiatives on multiple occasions, from the COVID-19 vaccine rollout to Winterlude 'staycations,' spending more than $600,000 in the process, according to a CTV News analysis.
Ontario reports over 800 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as positivity rate rises
Ontario health officials are reporting 807 people in hospital with COVID-19 Thursday, including 166 patients in intensive care, as the provincial positivity rate continues to rise.
Toronto police identify 46-year-old woman found dead in garbage bag
Police have identified the woman who was found dismembered inside a garbage bag on a Toronto sidewalk earlier this week.
RCMP officer hesitated after speeding by N.S. mass shooter on second day of killings
In the seconds after a Mountie sped past a gunman wanted for a murderous rampage in Nova Scotia two years ago, the officer hesitated about whether to give chase, and by the time he did the suspect was gone.
Barrie
-
Four people escape Huntsville house fire thanks to family pet
A family of four escaped an early morning house fire in Huntsville on Thursday thanks to working smoke alarms and a family pet, according to fire officials.
-
OPP investigate mischief at Everett park after washroom is 'extensively damaged'
Nottawasaga OPP is asking the public for help with a mischief investigation after a park washroom in Everett was damaged.
-
Strong winds could pack a punch with up to 90 km/h gusts across Simcoe Muskoka
Batten down the hatches and prepare for some strong winds Thursday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports over 800 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as positivity rate rises
Ontario health officials are reporting 807 people in hospital with COVID-19 Thursday, including 166 patients in intensive care, as the provincial positivity rate continues to rise.
-
Toronto police identify 46-year-old woman found dead in garbage bag
Police have identified the woman who was found dismembered inside a garbage bag on a Toronto sidewalk earlier this week.
-
Nearly four out of 10 Ontarians plan to vote for Ford government in June: poll
Nearly four of 10 Ontarians say that they would vote for Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative party in June’s election, suggesting that another majority government could be in reach.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man charged in beating death of 24-year-old woman
A 40-year-old Ottawa man has been charged with murder in the beating death of a 24-year-old woman.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Cottage prices near Ottawa to jump significantly in 2022: report
A new report suggests the price of a lakeside or mountaintop cottage is going to jump significantly this year, following a similar trend from last year.
-
Drunk driving on the rise in Ottawa, police warn
Ottawa police say the number of impaired driving offences has increased to pre-pandemic levels.
Kitchener
-
Winds up to 90 km/h expected in Waterloo-Wellington
Residents of Waterloo Region and Wellington County can expect some strong winds on Wednesday.
-
Multiple reports of suspicious man in Waterloo's University District
Regional police are investigating four incidents of a suspicious man in the University District of Waterloo. All were reported in the last month.
-
Fatal crash shuts down Highway 86 near Molesworth, Ont.
Police in Perth County are currently dealing with a fatal crash near Molesworth, Ont.
London
-
Sarnia intersection shut down to traffic following crash involving pedestrian
A collision involving a pedestrian shut down the intersection of Capel Street and Maxwell Street in Sarnia late Thursday morning.
-
Strike averted at Cargill in London, Ont.
A strike by unionized members at Cargill in London, Ont. will not be happening.
-
Fatal crash shuts down Highway 86 near Molesworth, Ont.
Police in Perth County are currently dealing with a fatal crash near Molesworth, Ont.
Windsor
-
Services for Puma Clinic moving inside WRH’s Met Campus
Windsor Regional Hospital is moving services offered at the Paediatric Urgent Medical Assessment (PUMA) Clinic inside the Met Campus building.
-
Daytime break-in at LaSalle home prompts warning from police
LaSalle police officers are asking residents to be on the lookout for suspicious activity after a daytime house break-in.
-
Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health to retire after 19 years as top doctor
After 19 years as Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health, Dr. David Colby has announced his retirement.
Montreal
-
No plans for new COVID-19 health measures in Quebec: health minister
Quebec's health minister says outlying regions that were spared during the winter Omicron wave are being hit hard by the sixth wave, and that Quebec won't add restrictions or change it's strategy to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Quebec reports 38 more COVID-19 hospitalizations, 12 new deaths
One day after Quebec's public health institute officially declared a sixth wave of the pandemic, the province's health ministry recorded 3,319 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as well as 12 new deaths.
-
Sweet justice: Ringleader of Canada's notorious maple syrup heist must pay more than $9M in fines, top court rules
The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld a $9 million fine for the thief in a 2012 maple syrup heist.
Atlantic
-
RCMP officer hesitated after speeding by N.S. mass shooter on second day of killings
In the seconds after a Mountie sped past a gunman wanted for a murderous rampage in Nova Scotia two years ago, the officer hesitated about whether to give chase, and by the time he did the suspect was gone.
-
Halifax police on scene of weapons call in Spryfield; say there is no threat to public
Halifax Regional Police are on scene of a weapons call in Spryfield, a community in Halifax.
-
RCMP policing costs in Nova Scotia municipalities to rise by average of 11 per cent
More than $20 million in increased policing costs contained in Nova Scotia's spring budget will be passed down to cash-strapped municipalities that contract the RCMP.
Winnipeg
-
Man arrested following alleged sexual assault of teenage boy: Winnipeg police
A 33-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy earlier this month.
-
'It's really tough': Winnipeg woman searching for kidney donor
One Winnipeg woman, who is a mother of seven, is searching for a kidney donor.
-
Why one Winnipeg long-term care home is closing its doors
One Winnipeg long-term care home, which was the site of the one of the province’s worst COVID-19 outbreaks, is closing its doors earlier than expected.
Calgary
-
Alberta recreational property prices expected to spike as supply dwindles: Royal LePage
The aggregate price for a single-family home in recreational regions of Alberta is forecasted to jump significantly this year, eclipsing the $1.1 million mark, according to a new report.
-
Final report into fatal train derailment to be released by TSB Canada
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is expected to release its final report today into a fatal train derailment near the British Columbia-Alberta boundary.
-
Semi catches fire outside Chestermere High School, no disruption to Thursday classes
A section of Highway 791 in Chestermere was closed to traffic following an early morning semi trailer fire.
Edmonton
-
Man wanted in 2019 Alta. murder arrested by FBI in U.S., extradited to Canada
A man charged with the first-degree murder of a Grande Prairie, Alta., man in 2019 is finally back in Canada awaiting court proceedings.
-
Several taken to hospital after west Edmonton apartment fire: AHS
At least four people were taken to hospital after a fire at a west Edmonton apartment building Wednesday night.
-
Downtown traffic slowed by crash, LRT not running between MacEwan and NAIT
Downtown vehicle and LRT traffic is being impacted by a crash Thursday morning.
Vancouver
-
Airbnb collected $54M in taxes in Canada last year, and most of that was in B.C.
The majority of taxes brought in by a major short-term-rental company in Canada last year were tied to B.C. listings.
-
Date set for sex assault trial of former Vancouver Canucks player
The sexual assault trial for former Vancouver Canucks player Jake Virtanen will be begin in less than four months.
-
Your electricity bills are about to go down, according to BC Hydro
BC Hydro customers will be paying a bit less each month as of Friday, the utilities provider says.