Ontario Autism Coalition launches pre-election appeal to voters over funding

Russian forces leaving Chernobyl after radiation exposure

Russian troops began leaving the Chernobyl nuclear plant after soldiers got 'significant doses' of radiation from digging trenches at the highly contaminated site, Ukraine's state power company said Thursday as heavy fighting raged on the outskirts of Kyiv and other fronts.

A soldier poses for the picture in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 30, 2022, while standing guard amid the destruction. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Putin targets enemies at home as his missiles strike Ukraine

Long before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and the mass detentions of Russian peace protesters, the Kremlin was already stifling dissent with choking bureaucracy. Throughout 2021, the Kremlin tightened the screws on its opponents – including supporters of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny – using a combination of arrests, internet censorship and blacklists.

Feds spent more than $600K hiring influencers in 2021

In 2021 the Canadian government turned to social media influencers to promote federal initiatives on multiple occasions, from the COVID-19 vaccine rollout to Winterlude 'staycations,' spending more than $600,000 in the process, according to a CTV News analysis.

