Ontario Autism Coalition launches pre-election appeal to voters over funding

The Ontario Autism Coalition says after years of failed talks with the Ford government, it is turning to voters ahead of the June provincial election to bring awareness to its plight, using the hashtag #50Kisnotokay.

The coalition said there are more than 53,000 children with autism on the waitlist to access core services in the province.

"We came up with (the hashtag) just to bring to light that this government likes to put out the message that everything’s OK, that they’ve doubled the investment in the Ontario autism program, but the reality is that that hasn’t happened," said Sean Staddon, an Ontario Autism Coalition board member.

"We’ve seen families that have to remortgage their homes to help provide care for their children and essentially the government has gone to a privatization model, where they’re writing cheques and sending families on their own. And that’s not what we agreed to in the social contract with the government."

Staddon said the hashtag highlights the fact you could fill a sports stadium with all the children who can't get service.

"If you think about the SkyDome, like on a big day of baseball and there’s tens of thousands of people, that’s how many kids have been left behind by this government,” he said.

In response, a spokesperson for the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services released this statement:

"Approximately 40,000 children are now receiving supports, which is nearly five times more children than ever in the history of Ontario. The Ontario Autism Program (OAP) has multiple pathways to services wherein families may access Foundational Family Services, Caregiver-Mediated Early Years, Entry to School, and we will be launching Urgent Response Services shortly.

We are making positive progress, and remain on target to launch the Independent Intake Organization this spring and bring 8,000 children into core clinical services by the fall. Our government took the recommendations of the Ontario Autism Advisory Panel, an expert advisory group made up of parents, clinicians, researchers, providers, and self-advocates to inform a truly needs-based Ontario Autism Program.

Their work was used by the Implementation Working Group to develop the needs-based OAP. We must ensure that the staffing capacity to deliver these services exists, which is why we have simultaneously awarded the Workforce Capacity Grants.”

Staddon said simply writing cheques for families to go and access services on their own is not enough.

"Some families may have just been diagnosed and (are) not going to be receiving an interim cheque and are just waiting for a phone call from the ministry," he said.

"If you’re like my family -- I have two kids on the spectrum -- you know my daughter's been waiting almost four years. We’ve received very minimal support from this government and we’ve had to refinance our home, work overtime just to make up that shortfall."

Adding the money received in support often falls way short of the cost of the service.

"So you know, when people hear that families have received cheques you know of upwards of $20,000, you know my children’s therapy bills can be $60,000 to $80,000 a year,” he added.

The '#50Kisnotokay' messaging can be found on semi-trucks in the coming weeks along the 400 series highways. To find out more, click here.