Ont. girl will soon be the youngest person with DNA in deep space

A northern Ontario girl will soon have the distinction of being the youngest person with DNA in deep space.

Now, seven years old Victoria Lehto will have their DNA transported into deep space later this year as part of a partner ship between her father and the memorial spaceflight company Celestis. (Supplied/Celestis)

Seven-year-old Victoria Lehto of Thunder Bay, Ont., will be one of a few hundred becoming a part of humanity’s farthest outpost.

Her DNA will soon be heading beyond the orbit of our moon, making her the youngest person to have their DNA that far from Earth.

Victoria told CTV News that she is "pretty excited" that her DNA is going into space.

The venture is a result of a partnership between her father, Ryan Lehto, a DNA preservation expert, and Celestis, a company that until now has been known for memorial spaceflight services.

Ryan Lehto is the pioneering DNA scientist behind many DNA preservation and Biobanking products available today. (Supplied/Celestis)

"They wanted us to process DNA to go into space, so I developed some technology around that for it to be able to survive into space," said Ryan.

"We had some celebrities come along and stuff like that as well, then they offered on the next space launch to send up one of us, so I said 'well, let's shoot Victoria up there.'"

Celestis co-founder and Space Services Holdings Inc. CEO Charles Chafer called the upcoming mission "the ultimate father-daughter project."

"I just think it's such a positive, affirming statement, it’s a kind of a 'belief in the future' kind of thing," he said.

Victoria said she even prepared her own sample for the mission.

"I extracted the DNA,” she said.

"I spit in the cup."

Victoria is following in her father’s footsteps – and lab coat – into the world of science, having started her own YouTube channel more than two years ago.

"She's really interested in helping other kids learn about science too," said her father.

"Just trying to spark an interest and in the whole generation, getting kids involved in science at an early age."

It will take quite a while for the seven-year-old’s DNA to reach deep space, orbiting either Mars or Venus.

There is hope though that Victoria's predictions on what will come from her preserved DNA don't come true.

"(I think) aliens are going to get it and they're going to make clones of me, and they're going to attack the Earth," she said.

The launch was initially set for May of this year but was then postponed after a hydrogen leak in one stage of the rocket.

Victoria’s DNA along with that of hundreds of others is now set for launch in December.

Ryan said while the delays were initially frustrating, he will now be able to bring Victoria to Florida to see the rocket take flight in person.