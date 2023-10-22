Ont. girl will soon be the youngest person with DNA in deep space
A northern Ontario girl will soon have the distinction of being the youngest person with DNA in deep space.
Now, seven years old Victoria Lehto will have their DNA transported into deep space later this year as part of a partner ship between her father and the memorial spaceflight company Celestis. (Supplied/Celestis)
Seven-year-old Victoria Lehto of Thunder Bay, Ont., will be one of a few hundred becoming a part of humanity’s farthest outpost.
Her DNA will soon be heading beyond the orbit of our moon, making her the youngest person to have their DNA that far from Earth.
Victoria told CTV News that she is "pretty excited" that her DNA is going into space.
The venture is a result of a partnership between her father, Ryan Lehto, a DNA preservation expert, and Celestis, a company that until now has been known for memorial spaceflight services.
Ryan Lehto is the pioneering DNA scientist behind many DNA preservation and Biobanking products available today. (Supplied/Celestis)
"They wanted us to process DNA to go into space, so I developed some technology around that for it to be able to survive into space," said Ryan.
"We had some celebrities come along and stuff like that as well, then they offered on the next space launch to send up one of us, so I said 'well, let's shoot Victoria up there.'"
Celestis co-founder and Space Services Holdings Inc. CEO Charles Chafer called the upcoming mission "the ultimate father-daughter project."
"I just think it's such a positive, affirming statement, it’s a kind of a 'belief in the future' kind of thing," he said.
- Download the CTV News app now and get local alerts on your device
- Get local breaking news and updates sent to your email inbox
Victoria said she even prepared her own sample for the mission.
"I extracted the DNA,” she said.
"I spit in the cup."
Victoria is following in her father’s footsteps – and lab coat – into the world of science, having started her own YouTube channel more than two years ago.
"She's really interested in helping other kids learn about science too," said her father.
"Just trying to spark an interest and in the whole generation, getting kids involved in science at an early age."
It will take quite a while for the seven-year-old’s DNA to reach deep space, orbiting either Mars or Venus.
There is hope though that Victoria's predictions on what will come from her preserved DNA don't come true.
"(I think) aliens are going to get it and they're going to make clones of me, and they're going to attack the Earth," she said.
The launch was initially set for May of this year but was then postponed after a hydrogen leak in one stage of the rocket.
Victoria’s DNA along with that of hundreds of others is now set for launch in December.
Ryan said while the delays were initially frustrating, he will now be able to bring Victoria to Florida to see the rocket take flight in person.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Breaking news updates: Israeli warplanes strike targets ahead of expected ground offensive in Gaza
Israeli warplanes are striking targets across Gaza ahead of an expected ground offensive in the besieged Hamas-ruled territory.
BREAKING Crown drops bail violation charge against convoy organizer Tamara Lich
The Crown has dropped a criminal charge against "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich that alleged she violated her bail conditions last summer.
BREAKING Ford government reverses changes to urban boundaries of multiple Ontario municipalities
The Ontario government is reversing its plan to change urban boundaries after finding the decisions were not made 'in a manner that maintains and reinforces public trust.'
'I have no fixed address': A look at encampments for homeless across Canada
Federal housing advocate Marie-Josee Houle has called the spread of homeless encampments in cities across Canada a human rights crisis. Here's what's happening at encampments across the country.
U.S. renews warning it will defend Philippines after incidents with Chinese vessels in South China Sea
The United States renewed a warning Monday that it would defend the Philippines in case of an armed attack under a 1951 treaty, after Chinese ships blocked and collided with two Filipino vessels off a contested shoal in the South China Sea.
More Canadians struggling with monthly mortgage payment: Angus Reid survey
A new study says the number of Canadians struggling with their monthly mortgage payment is on the rise, along with worries of potentially higher payments when it comes time to renew with their bank.
Snowfall warning in effect for Calgary, large portion of Alberta
Calgarians woke up Monday to freezing drizzle as temperatures started to fall ahead of a predicted snowfall that Environment and Climate Change Canada says could see accumulations of 10 to 15 centimetres.
Large waves pound the northern Caribbean as Hurricane Tammy spins into open waters
Hurricane Tammy unleashed heavy waves in the northern Caribbean on Monday as it spun over open waters after making landfall in Barbuda.
Spanish police say they have confiscated ancient gold jewelry worth millions taken from Ukraine
Spanish police say they have confiscated 11 pieces of ancient gold jewelry that were taken out of Ukraine illegally in 2016.
Barrie
-
Barrie's Bayfield Street is closed due to car crash into hydro pole
Hydro crews are repairing the damage to a hydro pole after early-morning crash on Bayfield Street.
-
Barrie fire at townhouse complex on Ferris Lane
A closed door may have prevented a fire from spreading Saturday.
-
Ont. girl will soon be the youngest person with DNA in deep space
A northern Ontario girl will soon have the distinction of being the youngest person with DNA in deep space.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ford government reverses changes to urban boundaries of multiple Ontario municipalities
The Ontario government is reversing its plan to change urban boundaries after finding the decisions were not made 'in a manner that maintains and reinforces public trust.'
-
'Repressible antisemitism': Protest outside Jewish-owned restaurant in Toronto condemned by public officials
Public officials have condemned a protest outside of a Jewish-owned business in Toronto over the weekend, calling it an “appalling” and “reprehensible” act of antisemitism.
-
Debate on motion to silence Ontario NDP legislator set to resume today
The debate on a Progressive Conservative motion to effectively silence an Opposition legislator is set to resume in the Ontario legislature today.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ford government reverses changes to urban boundaries of multiple Ontario municipalities
The Ontario government is reversing its plan to change urban boundaries after finding the decisions were not made 'in a manner that maintains and reinforces public trust.'
-
After Queensway closure ends, Nicholas Street lane reductions begin
The city of Ottawa is warning drivers of another downtown area construction project that could affect overnight traffic.
-
Navan blaze damages spa Sunday night
Ottawa Fire Services responded to a fire that damaged a spa in Navan on Sunday night.
Kitchener
-
'Pumpkin People' wow in West Galt
A Halloween spectacle in Cambridge is getting rave reviews.
-
WATCH
WATCH Brantford, Ont. stilt walker attempts world record
A Brantford, Ont. performer is walking into the history books – again.
-
Man shoots another man in face with BB gun, tries to sell gun later in day: Guelph police
Guelph police have arrested a man they say shot another man in the face with a BB gun and then tried to sell the weapon later in the day.
London
-
London swimmer Maggie Mac Neil adds Pan Am gold to her butterfly medal collection
Maggie Mac Neil added a Pan American Games gold medal to her Olympic gold in the women's 100-metre butterfly Sunday.
-
Veltman murder trial: What you need to know before day 28
What you should know before day 28 of the Nathaniel Veltman murder trial being held in Windsor.
-
Rally to show support for Palestinians held at London's Victoria Park
'What matters is, who stands with peace and justice today.' Speakers at a rally in London encourage politicians take a stronger stand.
Windsor
-
Mischief investigation in Chatham-Kent
Sometime between Oct. 19 and Oct. 21, police said people went to 280 Merritt Ave. and caused “significant damage” to the heating and cooling units attached to the building.
-
Four alleged drunk drivers charged in Essex County over the weekend
Essex County OPP arrested and charged four alleged impaired drivers over the weekend.
-
Intersection now open following late evening crash involving motorcycle
It happened around 5:15 p.m. and caused both the north and southbound lanes to be closed to traffic for about six hours.
Montreal
-
Quebec coroner's inquiry into murder-suicide of Montreal family opens
A coroner's inquest is slated to begin into the 2019 killings of a Montreal woman and her two young children, as well as the death of her husband, who is believed to have killed them before taking his own life.
-
PQ to unveil Year One budget of an independent Quebec
The Parti Québécois is expected to unveil its first budget for a theoretical, independent Quebec.
-
Saint Lawrence Seaway workers strike on Montreal's South Shore
Striking workers with the Saint Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation are demonstrating in Saint-Lambert on Montreal's South Shore, some 30 hours after initiating a work stoppage.
Atlantic
-
Three dead in fatal collision in Fort Lawrence, N.S.: RCMP
Cumberland County District RCMP is investigating a collision that resulted in the death of three people on Highway 2 in Fort Lawrence, N.S.
-
How an award-winning Halifax professor nurtured a network of battery entrepreneurs
They call themselves the "Dahn lab" graduates, and they're powering an unlikely, Halifax-based research hub for batteries designed to replace fossil fuels.
-
After years of decline, endangered right whale population could be levelling off
The population of critically endangered North Atlantic right whales appears to be levelling off after years of discouraging declines, according to new data released today by an international team of marine scientists.
Winnipeg
-
Indigenous man asks for bail pending minister's decision on review of 1974 conviction
An Indigenous man found guilty of murder in 1974 will ask a judge in a Winnipeg courtroom today to grant him bail pending a decision from the federal justice minister to quash his conviction.
-
Off-duty officer assaulted downtown: Winnipeg police
Two men are behind bars after an off-duty Winnipeg police officer was attacked Saturday morning.
-
'We don't want to see anybody hurt': Weekend rallies in Winnipeg support both sides of Israeli/Hamas conflict
Palestinian and Israeli groups clashed outside of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights Sunday, projecting their stances on the Israel-Hamas war.
Calgary
-
Snowfall warning in effect for Calgary, large portion of Alberta
Calgarians woke up Monday to freezing drizzle as temperatures started to fall ahead of a predicted snowfall that Environment and Climate Change Canada says could see accumulations of 10 to 15 centimetres.
-
DeBrincat nets hat trick as hot Red Wings beat Flames 6-2
Alex DeBrincat continued his hot start with his fifth career hat trick and the Detroit Red Wings extended their winning streak to five games by defeating the road-weary Calgary Flames 6-2 on Sunday.
-
Three arrested at Calgary demonstrations related to Middle East conflict
Three people were arrested in connection with protests at the city's Olympic Plaza on Sunday.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton-based Pride Tape makes NHL appearance Saturday despite ban
A Canadian NHL player is the first to sport rainbow-coloured Pride Tape on the ice since it was banned by the league.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Snow moves out, cold air stays
Light snow in the Edmonton area overnight and continuing this morning.
-
Alberta allowed to leave CPP, but would be a 'one-way ticket': employment minister
Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says while Alberta is legally allowed to withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan, doing so would be a 'one way ticket,' with no chance of return.
Vancouver
-
As winter weather approaches, Burnaby in dire need of shelter space, homeless advocate says
A Burnaby homeless advocate says as the region moves into colder, wet weather, the city needs to find ways to shelter its most vulnerable residents.
-
Rapper Lil Yachty's Vancouver concert cancelled after fans rush the floor
Rapper Lil Yachty’s show in Vancouver was halted after only a few songs on Saturday night after he encouraged fans in the stands to rush the floor.
-
'This isn't who we are': Rainbow crosswalk vandalized in Fort Langley, B.C.
A rainbow crosswalk in the community of Fort Langley, B.C. was vandalized on Friday night, and not for the first time.