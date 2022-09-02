Online condolences pour in for couple that drowned in northeastern Ontario

The two victims from the southwestern tip of Ontario who drowned when their canoe capsized on Le Grou Lake in East Mills Township on Tuesday are being fondly remembered on social media as the news spreads.

From the posts and comments online, 25-year-old Stephanie Imeson, from Chatham-Kent, and 27-year-old Derek Comartin, of Stoney Point, were highly regarded by their community and friends.

Stephanie Imeson and Derek Comartin drowned in Le Grou Lake on Aug. 30/22 (Facebook)

Madison Hope told CTV News she has been friends with Imeson since Grade 5 and is devastated by the loss.

Hope gushed about her friend lovingly.

"She definitely was a huge inspiration to have as a friend. Her heart was wild, fierce, kind and feeling. Such a beautiful person she was," she said.

"Stephanie was one who would help anyone. She would give anyone the clothes off of her back. She was so graceful and peaceful to be around. Every time I was with her, she took all my worries away! Plus, she was hilarious! Although super shy, once she got going she was a riot to be around!"

Hope said Imeson and Comartin had been together for seven or eight years.

Derek and Stephanie 2015 (Facebook)

"He was her main! I want to say it was her first love and she was going to be with him forever," she added.

"I just wish people to know how down to earth they were. They were animal lovers galore with their pups and pigs they had. They both lived their lives in such free spirits and appreciated what they had. They were just such caring, loving, laid-back people."

Imeson is described by her friend as a hard worker who loved her job at the Stoney Point convenience store.

"They both worked so hard to achieve what they had. I know she did not get much time off from work," Hope said.

"They both can be at peace now and live peacefully and gracefully in heaven."

A post on the Pointe-aux-Roches/Stoney Point, Ontario Facebook page made by a friend of the couple, Chris Clark, has been flooded with comments.

"They were a part of our Stoney point family. Derek and I use to skateboard together as teenagers and together we would take the time to teach the new young kids at the skate park how to do a kickflip. He always had a smile on his face at every time of the day. Your happy lovely funny soul, you will never be forgotten, bro. He sacrificed his life in order to save his love. We would all do the same for our loved ones. He deserves all the respect possible," Tyler Piccin said of his friend.

Imeson worked at Stoney Point convenience store and one of her customers, Sharon Hooper, said she and her husband cannot stop thinking about the tragic news.

"We really, really liked Stephanie and she was the only bright spot we had when going into that store. Always would come up to tell me how much she liked my outfit," Hooper said.

"I have only met Derek a few times with her and thought what a great couple they made. Our hearts are just broken and I am so very sorry for both of their family and friends who loved them so much."

Sarah Onorato Sims said she worked with Comartin.

"Both of them were the nicest people and friend you could ask for. Worked with Derek for three years. Always happy and he would always make you laugh. Stephanie, (a) beautiful person on the inside and out, always a smile on her face. This is so sad. Praying for the family and friends may they both be at peace," Sims said.

Mark Lauzon said Comartin had done some technical work for him.

"I cannot put this tragedy into words. I knew Derek only briefly. He replaced my son's hard drive not long ago. Really knew his stuff. Didn't even want to be paid. I insisted. I met his girlfriend once and she was all smiles and a lovely person - no doubt as genuinely giving as Derek. This is devastating. My deepest condolences to the families of both these beautiful young souls," Lauzon said.

One of their neighbours, Raymond Labonte, also had fond memories of the couple.

"They were great neighbours, them and their pig. Derek wearing his tuque in 90-degree weather, he had his own sense of style. Stephanie always with a smile and laugh when my son and I would see her at the apartment or the store," Labonte said.

Stephanie and Derek with their pig (Facebook)

The couple can be seen in several photos with a pig and Imeson was part of the Potbelly Pig Rescue Network in Southern Ont.

Two other people in the canoe during the tragic accident were able to make it safely to shore.

OPP Const. Rob Lewis told CTV News neither Imesonn or Comartin were found with lifejackets on.