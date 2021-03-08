SUDBURY -- Ontario Provincial Police in Parry Sound has charged a 41-year-old person with child abduction.

The child in question has been returned safely, police said in a news release Monday.

The investigation began March 5 around 4:30 p.m., when the OPP began "an investigation into a non-custodial abduction in Parry Sound."

Few details are being released to protect the identity of the child. But the accused has been arrested and charged with abducting a person under age 14.

Police said the accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound at a later date.