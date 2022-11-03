One dead in Hwy. 144 crash involving three commercial vehicles, OPP say

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. Ambassador Cohen on the upcoming midterms, Trump's possible re-election campaign, and the Emergencies Act

Ahead of the upcoming midterm election in the United States, David Cohen, the U.S. ambassador to Canada, sat down with CTV's Question Period to discuss the state of democracy in Canada and the United States, and what he's watching for on Tuesday. Cohen also delved into the prospect of former president Donald Trump running for re-election, as well as his thoughts on the trucker protest and the Canadian government's use of the Emergencies Act.

Barrie

Toronto

Ottawa

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver