One dead in Hwy. 144 crash involving three commercial vehicles, OPP say

Ontario Provincial Police say one person has been killed in a crash on Highway 144 involving three commercial vehicles and the road is remaining closed for repairs.

It happened Nov. 2 around 5 p.m. south of Doyle Road, about 22 kilometres south of the Highway 101 interchange, in Doyle Township, OPP said in a news release late Thursday afternoon.

"A southbound commercial motor vehicle collided with two northbound commercial motor vehicles, resulting in the highway being blocked," police said.

"The identity of the deceased person will be released pending next of kin notification."

The closure, between Arctic Watershed plaque and Highway 101, stretches 118 kilometres and is affecting both directions of traffic.

Several teams are assisting with the ongoing investigation, including OPP technical collision investigators, a collision reconstructionist, traffic incident management and enforcement, Cochrane District Emergency Medical Services, Timmins Fire Department, Mattagami First Nation Fire Department, the Ministry of the Environment and Ministry of Transportation.

No word on an estimated reopening time or if any charges are pending.

"If anyone has any information regarding this collision, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca ," OPP said.

"The OPP would like to remind motorists to drive with caution as we enter the winter months."