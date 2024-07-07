Novice northern Ont. driver charged with stunt driving, fleeing police on Hwy. 11 while allegedly impaired

A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay, Ont. is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.

On July 2 at about 9 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to “numerous” traffic complaints involving a black car travelling north on Highway 11.

“Police located the car and observed it to be travelling at approximately 188 km/h,” said police in a news release.

"The vehicle did not stop and fled from police.”

A short time later police observed the same vehicle traveling on Highway 11 near the Nosbonsing exit.

“(Police) conducted a traffic stop,” said OPP.

“The driver was not cooperative with police and subsequently arrested after further investigation.”

As a result of the incidents, the 31-year-old novice driver was charged with stunt driving, impaired driving, failing to stop for police, driving a motor vehicle without a valid plate, refusal to comply with demand, failing to provide a breath sample as a novice driver and being a novice driver with blood alcohol content (BAC) above zero.

In addition to the charges, the accused's driver's licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 13.

“The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive,” reads the news release.

“Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police.”

“Drive sober, slow down (and) drive safe,” added police in a related social media post.