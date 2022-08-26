Northern school boards manage staffing shortages
With going back to school on the brain of many, District School Board Ontario North East has hiring on its mind.
The board that serves a huge area from Hearst to Temagami has numerous positions to fill.
According to its website, there are more than 40 jobs available. Of those, more than a dozen are for teaching jobs at the high school level. There is also a need for Indigenous advisers, education assistants, secretaries and custodians.
“The need is there in many different areas," said Bob Brush, chair of the board for District School Board Ontario North East.
"I think when people hear shortage they think right away, oh there’s going to be a class, my son or daughter is not going to have a teacher. That’s not going to happen."
On top of all that, Brush said there is always a requirement for qualified and unqualified occasional teachers. He said what worries him more is the question of how children will get to school.
“Honestly, my biggest concern is transportation and a shortage perhaps of bus drivers and getting our students to school and to the classroom," said Brush.
Conseil Scolaire Catholique de district des Grandes Rivieres is also hiring. It has about 26 job postings on its website. Many of them are for teacher's aide jobs throughout its jurisdiction.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta
The RCMP says it is investigating the verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland that occurred in Alberta on Aug. 26, saying it 'takes threats against public officials seriously.' After the footage emerged over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.
BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau to make small federal cabinet shuffle on Wednesday: sources
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make a small cabinet shuffle tomorrow at Rideau Hall, CTV News has learned. The move comes just prior to the federal cabinet retreat next week in Vancouver, B.C.
New details emerge following mass poisoning at Markham, Ont. restaurant
As many as 12 people sought medical attention after eating at Delight Restaurant and BBQ in Markham, Ont. this past weekend and four individuals remain in intensive care, officials say.
What is aconite poisoning? Toronto doctors explain
As many as 12 people were forced to seek medical attention after ingesting what officials suspect to be aconite at a restaurant in Markham, Ont. over the weekend.
What are Canadians angry about? New 'Rage Index' aims to find out
With anger towards governments, the economy and current events rampantly expressed on social media and during protests, it wouldn’t take a data scientist to determine that Canadians are angry. But a new study aims to track and quantify the rage in comprehensive ways.
Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber to face trial in September 2023
Two of the main 'Freedom Convoy' organizers, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, are expected to face trial in September 2023 for charges related to the massive protest that gridlocked downtown Ottawa earlier this year.
Trudeau announces funding for 17,000 new housing units
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday the federal government will create 17,000 new homes through additional funding for projects including the Affordable Housing Innovation Fund’s rent-to-own program and launching the third phase of its Rapid Housing Initiative.
Returning to 'normal' safely: Dr. Tam on protecting kids against COVID-19 in schools
As children across the country prepare to go back to school, Canada's top doctor Dr. Theresa Tam advises parents on how to continue to protect their children against COVID-19.
Investigation into Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young people continues
Police in Barrie, Ont., continue to investigate a crash that left six young people dead over the weekend. The force says the probe into the 'tragic event' will take time to complete.
Barrie
-
Deadly Barrie, Ont. crash investigation will take time: police
Police continue to search for answers after six young lives were cut short in the early morning hours Saturday in Barrie, Ont.
-
Victim of deadly Huntsville fire identified
Provincial police have identified the victim of a deadly fire that occurred in Huntsville, Ont. over the weekend.
-
Police seeking video of Kidd Cres. where a woman was fatally shot
OPP is asking Kidd Crescent neighbours to check their video cameras between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, during the time when a woman was killed.
Toronto
-
New details emerge following mass poisoning at Markham, Ont. restaurant
As many as 12 people sought medical attention after eating at Delight Restaurant and BBQ in Markham, Ont. this past weekend and four individuals remain in intensive care, officials say.
-
Doug Ford to discuss health care, housing and immigration with Trudeau
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he's going to discuss health care, affordable housing and immigration with the prime minister when the two meet later today.
-
What is aconite poisoning? Toronto doctors explain
As many as 12 people were forced to seek medical attention after ingesting what officials suspect to be aconite at a restaurant in Markham, Ont. over the weekend.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's top doctor stops short of recommending masks in schools
Ottawa's medical officer of health is stopping short of recommending everyone wear a mask in Ottawa schools as students return to class. However, Dr. Vera Etches said masks are "another layer of protection" for children, teachers and families during the school year.
-
Teenager dies in ATV rollover in Renfrew County
Ontario Provincial Police say a 16-year-old has died after being injured in an ATV rollover in Renfrew County.
-
Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber to face trial in September 2023
Two of the main 'Freedom Convoy' organizers, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, are expected to face trial in September 2023 for charges related to the massive protest that gridlocked downtown Ottawa earlier this year.
Kitchener
-
Justin Trudeau stops in Kitchener to announce $2 billion for housing initiatives
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Housing, Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen were in Kitchener Tuesday to make a major housing announcement.
-
Pedestrian injured following crash at major Kitchener intersection
A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle at Victoria and Weber Streets in Kitchener.
-
Crash near Palmerston, Ont. sends 8 people to hospital
A 62-year-old from Palmerston has been charged after a crash that sent eight people to hospital.
London
-
Single-vehicle crash in London ties up traffic
A single-vehicle crash tied up traffic at the intersection of Huron Street and Highbury Avenue for about an hour on Tuesday.
-
Sarnia police seize thousands of dollars worth of drugs
Sarnia police have made an arrest after a months long investigation into suspected drug trafficking.
-
'Fail to remain' collision being investigated by OPP
Middlesex OPP are investigating a weekend collision where they say a driver failed to remain at the scene of a cyclist being struck. Around 7:10 p.m. on Saturday, police say they got a report of a ‘fail to remain collision’ on Komoka Road in Middlesex Centre Township.
Windsor
-
Police identify one suspect after alleged stabbing at Riverside Drive apartment door
Windsor police have released the identity of a suspect and another photo related to a stabbing at Riverside Drive apartment door.
-
Rail service improvements planned for southwestern Ontario
The federal government is exploring options to improve passenger rail frequencies, on-time performance, and shorten travel times in southwestern Ontario.
-
Windsor-Essex County Health Unit CEO is resigning
Windsor-Essex County Health Unit CEO Nicole Dupuis is resigning.
Montreal
-
Bulletproof vests, heightened security as Quebec party leaders campaign across province
Party leaders in Quebec are being surrounded by heightened security as they spread out across the province. 'We can't hide the fact that there's been a change in the political climate in Quebec,' said Parti Québécois (PQ) Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon. 'I was given a bulletproof vest, for example.'
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Severe thunderstorms expected in Montreal region today
A cold front approaching from Ontario is expected to move into the muggy air mass across Southern Quebec on Tuesday, triggering severe thunderstorms.
-
Polls say question in Quebec election is not who will win, but who will come second
With the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) dominating the polls at the start of the provincial election campaign, the most pressing question of the race may not be who wins, but who comes in second.
Atlantic
-
RCMP who responded to N.S. mass shooting linked to murder case under federal review
RCMP officers who responded to the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting are being linked to the alleged mishandling of a 2017 murder case that is under federal review.
-
N.B. reports 4 new COVID-19-related deaths, increase in hospitalizations
New Brunswick is reporting four new deaths related to COVID-19, as well as an increase in hospitalizations, in its weekly update.
-
P.E.I. reports 2 COVID-19 deaths, double number of hospitalizations, drop in cases
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two more people on Prince Edward Island, according to data released by the province Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Back to school: Manitoba puts $6.5M for 'post-pandemic academic needs'
As students, teachers and school staff get ready to return to the classroom next week, the Manitoba government is allocating additional funding to support "post-pandemic academic needs."
-
'An emergency of epic proportions': City blames technical issue for Leisure Guide registration shut down
Registration for Winnipeg's Fall Leisure Guide will reopen Tuesday at noon after technical difficulties forced the city to suspend registration.
-
6-year-old dies after scooter and ATV collide: Manitoba RCMP
RCMP say a six-year-old boy has died after a crash on a private Manitoba roadway.
Calgary
-
Driver killed in crash on Calgary's Tsuut'ina Trail
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Calgary's Tsuut'ina Trail on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Fatal stabbing in Inglewood condo building hallway deemed random: police
Homicide unit investigators have identified the victim and his accused killer in connection with Saturday's afternoon stabbing in an Inglewood condominium building.
-
Southeast Calgary residents wage war on foxtail grass
While it's not officially seen as a noxious weed, foxtail grass can cause major problems for dogs and their owners.
Edmonton
-
2-semi crash affecting traffic south of Leduc
Highway 2 traffic near Leduc is expected to be diverted for several hours Tuesday afternoon.
-
Fort Saskatchewan woman arrested twice in August for stealing catalytic converters: RCMP
A 42-year-old woman from Fort Saskatchewan is facing more charges related to catalytic converter theft after RCMP allege they caught her in the act for the second time in three weeks.
-
Security vehicle rammed with stolen skid steer during Alberta theft: RCMP
A man and a woman are each facing several charges including assault with a weapon after RCMP say a theft turned violent in central Alberta.
Vancouver
-
Escaped B.C. murder suspect convicted in Vancouver gangland execution
A man who escaped a B.C. prison earlier this summer while standing trial for a gangland slaying has been convicted while he remains at large.
-
B.C. posts $1.3B budget surplus for 2021-22, in contrast with big deficit forecast
British Columbia's economic recovery last year was stronger than forecast with the province's audited budget numbers showing a surplus of $1.3 billion, in contrast with an earlier projection of a deficit nearing $10 billion.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | BCGEU pauses strike amid ongoing contract negotiations
Weeks after launching a strike that choked the supply of liquor and cannabis products, the B.C. General Employees' Union has paused its job action.