Northern school boards manage staffing shortages

With going back to school on the brain of many, District School Board Ontario North East has hiring on its mind.

The board that serves a huge area from Hearst to Temagami has numerous positions to fill.

According to its website, there are more than 40 jobs available. Of those, more than a dozen are for teaching jobs at the high school level. There is also a need for Indigenous advisers, education assistants, secretaries and custodians.

“The need is there in many different areas," said Bob Brush, chair of the board for District School Board Ontario North East.

"I think when people hear shortage they think right away, oh there’s going to be a class, my son or daughter is not going to have a teacher. That’s not going to happen."

On top of all that, Brush said there is always a requirement for qualified and unqualified occasional teachers. He said what worries him more is the question of how children will get to school.

“Honestly, my biggest concern is transportation and a shortage perhaps of bus drivers and getting our students to school and to the classroom," said Brush.

Conseil Scolaire Catholique de district des Grandes Rivieres is also hiring. It has about 26 job postings on its website. Many of them are for teacher's aide jobs throughout its jurisdiction.