Northern Ontario veterans 'hurt' by the crisis in Afghanistan
Following Afghanistan's fall to the Taliban, Canada's decision to end evacuations early and bomb attacks in the country's capital of Kabul, veterans in northeastern Ontario who served in the country are grappling with mixed emotions.
For Thomas Chalmers, who served a seven-month tour in Afghanistan as a gunner on the frontlines in 2010, it's a frustrating situation.
"It definitely hurts me, seeing that," said Chalmers, who recalls engaging with Taliban fighters, watching for hidden explosives and helping locals on his patrols.
"I think about all the people I talked to, children ... and now it's just going to be turned upside down completely."
Those feelings are shared in varying degrees by many veterans who spent time in the country said Algoma Veteran's Association's co-founder, Frank Iezzi.
That includes himself, having spent a six-month tour of the country as a mechanic in 2002. He said there's a feeling amongst some veterans that all of the effort put in to free the country from terrorist rule has gone to waste.
"It kind of feels like we did our job and now it's taken away," Iezzi said.
"I fear for the women and children the most, as well as the interpreters that we had."
With many veterans dealing with mental health issues like PTSD and anxiety, the devolving situation in that country can resurface or worsen those conditions, Iezzi said.
That's why his association has been working to help local veterans through these difficult times by holding sessions where they can think out loud.
"We just try to console each other or talk it through," Iezzi said.
"Basically, we did a job, we got in there, we helped, but now it's not great what's going on over there."
For Chalmers, the part that gnaws at him the most is the fact that the people of Afghanistan are yet again subject to the Taliban's harsh authoritarian rule and that the future is unclear.
He tries to work off the stress with exercise, but most of all, Chalmers said he wants to raise his son with good values and a clearer picture of the world.
"Treat everybody equal, you know what I mean? And just know that there's bad people out there," Chalmers said.
Iezzi welcomes people who want support to reach to him through the Algoma Veteran's Association.
Veteran's Affairs Canada also has a toll-free line to connect veterans and people currently serving to a mental health professional.
Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario considers implementing provincial vaccine passport system, sources say
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ontario considers implementing provincial vaccine passport system, sources say
The Doug Ford government is considering implementing a provincial vaccine passport system as COVID-19 cases rise in the province, sources say.
Public health agency changes plans: Dr. Tam to hold briefing on new COVID-19 modelling
Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam will be providing an updated national picture on the trajectory of the COVID-19 fourth wave at a briefing next week, marking a change of plans for the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC).
BREAKING | Manitoba sets date for mask mandate, announces new COVID-19 immunization policy
The mandatory mask requirement is set to return to public spaces in Manitoba this weekend, along with new COVID-19 immunization requirements for people attending sporting events, restaurants and gyms starting in September.
Canada secures 500 seats on U.S. plane, evacuates more people from Afghanistan
The government announced Friday it secured 500 seats on a U.S. plane, which has already extracted individuals fleeing the turmoil in Afghanistan.
For Afghanistan evacuees, new challenges await in Canada
With Canada now having ceased flights out of Afghanistan, many Afghans fortunate enough to have been among those to escape the country now face the challenge of setting up life in a new country, often separated from loved ones who remain in Afghanistan.
'They just can't get through': Winnipeg family among Canadians trying to leave Kabul
Members of a Winnipeg family who had been visiting Afghanistan for a wedding are stuck in Kabul with Canada’s evacuation mission finished.
Another explosion could happen in Wheatley, Ont.: Chatham-Kent Fire Chief
Officials are warning that there is a risk of a secondary explosion after a gas explosion in a building injured three people in downtown Wheatley, Ont. Thursday.
U.S. Judge blocks Florida governor's order banning mask mandates
Florida school districts can legally require their students to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a judge ruled Friday, saying Gov. Ron DeSantis overstepped his authority when he issued an executive order banning such mandates.
Conservatives surging with male voters: Nanos data
The Liberals are enjoying higher support among female voters while the Conservatives are the most popular party for male voters, according to Nanos Research.
Barrie
-
Simcoe Muskoka reports 40 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day count since May
The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports the highest single-day COVID-19 case count since May on Friday.
-
Free skateboarding lessons offered to kids in Barrie
A skate shop’s volunteers and employees are offering free skateboarding lessons in Barrie to introduce more kids to the sport.
-
Barrie man becomes 20th impaired driver over past 6 weeks: OPP
Provincial police say a Barrie man is the 20th driver accused of impaired driving in the Bracebridge area over the past six weeks.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario considers implementing provincial vaccine passport system, sources say
The Doug Ford government is considering implementing a provincial vaccine passport system as COVID-19 cases rise in the province, sources say.
-
Ontario LTC minister defends shot-or-test policy as companies mandate COVID vaccines
Ontario's long-term care minister is defending the province's decision not to mandate COVID-19 shots for nursing-home workers as some of the largest operators in the sector introduce stricter policies.
-
Ontario reports nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario health officials are reporting nearly 800 new cases of COVID-19, marking the highest daily case count since early June.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario considers implementing provincial vaccine passport system, sources say
The Doug Ford government is considering implementing a provincial vaccine passport system as COVID-19 cases rise in the province, sources say.
-
Ottawa woman with rare pain disorder denied medically assisted death
Ophelia Brown and her family have been turned away after months of fighting for access to medical assistance in dying.
-
Ottawa sees highest one-day COVID-19 case count since early June
Ottawa Public Health says 47 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19, the highest one-day increase in the case count since early June.
Kitchener
-
Active COVID-19 cases rise in Waterloo Region as 25 new infections reported Friday
Health officials in Waterloo Region logged 25 new COVID-19 infections in Friday's update as active cases in the region continue to rise.
-
'It is high': Kitchener rental prices outpacing average income, officials say
According to the City of Kitchener, rental prices have been continuously climbing for the past 12 years.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario considers implementing provincial vaccine passport system, sources say
The Doug Ford government is considering implementing a provincial vaccine passport system as COVID-19 cases rise in the province, sources say.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario considers implementing provincial vaccine passport system, sources say
The Doug Ford government is considering implementing a provincial vaccine passport system as COVID-19 cases rise in the province, sources say.
-
London City Hall adopts mandatory vaccine policy, but not for councillors
The City of London has joined the growing number of workplaces requiring proof of vaccination or submitting to regular COVID-19 testing for employees, but it does not apply to municipal politicians.
-
MLHU issues guidelines to reduce COVID-19 spread through sport
Just days after the body representing high school sports announced plans for the resumption of activities, the Middlesex-London Health Unit has come forward with what they're calling 'strong recommendations' for return to play.
Windsor
-
Another explosion could happen in Wheatley, Ont.: Chatham-Kent Fire Chief
Officials are warning that there is a risk of a secondary explosion after a gas explosion in a building injured three people in downtown Wheatley, Ont. Thursday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario considers implementing provincial vaccine passport system, sources say
The Doug Ford government is considering implementing a provincial vaccine passport system as COVID-19 cases rise in the province, sources say.
-
'The whole place was shaking': Community reacts to Wheatley, Ont. explosion
Rayon Henderson and his wife were making dinner for their children when they heard an explosion across the street from their Whealty, Ont. residence.
Montreal
-
'Completely inappropriate': Montreal hospital demands lab tech remove Nazi-filled social media posts
A lab technician who works at the Jewish General Hospital in Montreal has been told by her employer to remove posts from her social media account that included swastikas covering the Quebec flag and one that compared Premier Francois Legault to Hitler, CTV News has learned.
-
Unvaccinated nurse at Montreal-area hospital tests positive for COVID-19, as does her patient
An unvaccinated nurse working in the emergency room at the Lakeshore General Hospital in Pointe-Claire has tested positive for COVID-19, as has a patient with whom she had contact. That patient has developed symptoms of the virus.
-
Quebec reports 612 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations increase
Quebec has 612 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 387,230 since the start of the pandemic.
Atlantic
-
N.S. marine biologist says shark seen feasting on seal carcass off N.S. coast appears to be young great white
A marine biologist at Halifax's Dalhousie University says he believes a shark that was seen feasting on a seal carcass off the coast of Cape Breton during a recent whale tour was a young great white.
-
N.B. reports 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, active cases rise to 160
New Brunswick is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with 13 recoveries, as the total number of active infections in the province rises to 160.
-
Nova Scotia reports nine new cases of COVID-19 Friday, active cases rise to 55
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with four recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 55.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Manitoba sets date for mask mandate, announces new COVID-19 immunization policy
The mandatory mask requirement is set to return to public spaces in Manitoba this weekend, along with new COVID-19 immunization requirements for people attending sporting events, restaurants and gyms starting in September.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Winnipeg man arrested following sexual assault on Winnipeg’s river trail
Several hours after issuing a public call to help locate a suspect, Winnipeg police announced Friday they have made an arrest in connection with an alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl on a city trail earlier this month.
-
Infant primary immunization rates on the decline during pandemic: Manitoba Health
Immunization rates in Manitoba infants are down since the beginning of the pandemic, potentially owing to an increase in virtual appointments, according to provincial health data.
Calgary
-
Calgary Board of Education to recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Calgary Board of Education schools will be closed Sept. 30 to recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
'An amazing feeling': Calgary cyclist Kate O'Brien wins silver at Tokyo Paralympics
It was a mix of emotions for Beth Smith O'Brien as she watched her daughter, Kate O'Brien, compete at the Tokyo Paralymics, where the Calgary cyclist claimed silver in the C4-5, 500 metre event.
-
Environment Canada issues funnel cloud advisory for southern Alberta and Saskatchewan
The weather is expected to take a turn for the worse in the Medicine Hat region Friday as Environment Canada says there is a risk of funnel clouds and possible tornadoes.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton police officer guilty of assault after violent 2019 arrest
Video showed Const. Michael Partington dropping his knee into the back of a suspect who was prone on the ground.
-
Pedestrian dead after crash with train south of Edmonton
A pedestrian is dead after he was hit by a train in the Maskwacis, Alta., area on Friday, RCMP said.
-
Calling Lake resident shot by Alberta Mounties
A male is in hospital after being shot in a confrontation with northern Alberta Mounties on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
High speed a factor in Surrey crash that killed 3 teen hockey players: RCMP
High speed was a factor in a Surrey crash that killed three teen hockey players last weekend, Mounties said in a report on its initial investigation.
-
Large snake found after going missing in Vancouver's South Granville neighbourhood
The owner of a boa constrictor is apologizing for the panic that ensued after she noticed her snake missing from her home.
-
B.C. provides $12.9 million in grants for fairs, festivals affected by COVID-19
The British Columbia government is spending $12.9 million to make grants available to festivals, fairs and community events affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario considers implementing provincial vaccine passport system, sources say
The Doug Ford government is considering implementing a provincial vaccine passport system as COVID-19 cases rise in the province, sources say.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Manitoba sets date for mask mandate, announces new COVID-19 immunization policy
The mandatory mask requirement is set to return to public spaces in Manitoba this weekend, along with new COVID-19 immunization requirements for people attending sporting events, restaurants and gyms starting in September.
-
Officials investigate possible breach into Quebec politicians' COVID-19 passport
Quebec's health ministry says it has received reports that people have been downloading COVID-19 proof of vaccination QR codes belonging to provincial politicians.
-
'I told him I would not give up': Sask. veteran helps Afghan interpreter and family to safety
A Saskatchewan veteran is sharing relief and frustration with an interpreter who helped Canadian troops in Afghanistan.
-
For Afghanistan evacuees, new challenges await in Canada
With Canada now having ceased flights out of Afghanistan, many Afghans fortunate enough to have been among those to escape the country now face the challenge of setting up life in a new country, often separated from loved ones who remain in Afghanistan.
-
High speed a factor in Surrey crash that killed 3 teen hockey players: RCMP
High speed was a factor in a Surrey crash that killed three teen hockey players last weekend, Mounties said in a report on its initial investigation.
World
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | U.S. presses on with Afghan evacuations despite fears of more attacks
The United States pressed on into the final days of the chaotic airlift from Afghanistan amid tighter security and warnings of more possible attacks Friday, a day after a devastating suicide bombing at the Kabul airport killed well over 100 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members.
-
U.S. Judge blocks Florida governor's order banning mask mandates
Florida school districts can legally require their students to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a judge ruled Friday, saying Gov. Ron DeSantis overstepped his authority when he issued an executive order banning such mandates.
-
'The war never ends': Afghan artist who fled Kabul before airport attack in mourning
Afghan artist Omar Sharifi had to abandon friends and his home after he fled Afghanistan five days ago, and is in mourning as he finds himself a refugee in Abu Dhabi.
-
U.K. lawyer accused of injecting blood into supermarket foods
A 37-year-old man accused of injecting food items in three London supermarkets with syringes of blood appeared in court Friday and was ordered into custody until his next hearing.
-
U.S. Capitol Police officer who killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6 insurrection: 'I saved countless lives'
The veteran U.S. Capitol Police officer who killed pro-Trump rioter Ashli Babbitt went public Thursday, revealing his identity and defending his actions on January 6, saying 'I know that day I saved countless lives.'
-
RFK's son favors parole for father's assassin Sirhan Sirhan
The youngest son of U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy spoke Friday in favour of paroling his father's assassin at a hearing in which prosecutors declined to attend to argue he should be kept behind bars.
Politics
-
Canada secures 500 seats on U.S. plane, evacuates more people from Afghanistan
The government announced Friday it secured 500 seats on a U.S. plane, which has already extracted individuals fleeing the turmoil in Afghanistan.
-
Public health agency changes plans: Dr. Tam to hold briefing on new COVID-19 modelling
Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam will be providing an updated national picture on the trajectory of the COVID-19 fourth wave at a briefing next week, marking a change of plans for the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC).
-
Afghanistan crisis dominates campaign trail as Canada's evacuation mission ends
The unfolding crisis in Afghanistan continues to dominate discussions along the federal election campaign trail as Canada marks the end of its evacuation efforts in Kabul.
Health
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Health Canada authorizes use of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in children 12 and older
Health Canada has authorized a second COVID-19 vaccine for use in older children, saying it considers Moderna's vaccine to be 'safe and effective' for those between the ages of 12 and 17.
-
Eating a hot dog could take 36 minutes off your life, study says
Health researchers at the University of Michigan have found that eating a single hot dog could take 36 minutes off your life.
-
Salad kits recalled due to possible listeria contamination
Curation Foods brand Kale Salad Blends and Eat Smart brand Chopped Salad Kits are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible listeria contamination.
Sci-Tech
-
Search is on for 'murder hornet' believed to have buzzed over Canada-U.S. border
Provincial insect specialists with B.C.'s agriculture ministry have been hunting for an Asian giant hornet, also known as a murder hornet, believed to have flown across the border from a colony in Blaine, Wash.
-
Fossil of previously unknown four-legged whale found in Egypt
Scientists said on Wednesday they had discovered the 43 million-year-old fossil of a previously unknown amphibious four-legged whale species in Egypt that helps trace the transition of whales from land to sea.
-
Pacemakers, defibrillators can be affected by newer phone, smart watch models, study finds
A new study reinforces a recommendation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that patients keep any consumer electronic devices that may create magnetic interference, including cell phones and smart watches, at least six inches away from implanted medical devices.
Entertainment
-
Kanye West's latest listening event featured Kim Kardashian in a wedding dress
Kanye West's latest 'DONDA' listening party featured him leaving the stage hand in hand with Kim Kardashian West in a wedding dress.
-
After decades, ABBA has something coming
ABBA has something coming, but we're not sure what.
-
Mandy Patinkin shares emotional 'Princess Bride' backstory
Actor Mandy Patinkin shared a moving backstory about his role in the cult classic film 'The Princess Bride' on his official TikTok account in response to a user sharing her own.
Business
-
Federal government posts $12.7B deficit for June, spending down and revenue up
The federal government posted a deficit of $12.7 billion for June compared with a deficit of $33.6 billion in June 2020.
-
Air Canada's strict new employee vaccine policy could set new workplace bar: experts
Air Canada's decision not to offer rapid testing as an alternative for employees who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19 sets a tough new precedent that other companies may emulate, experts say.
-
Tokyo Smoke cannabis stores to open at four Ontario malls: Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Corp. says its Ontario franchisee will open Tokyo Smoke cannabis stores in four malls.
Lifestyle
-
Winnipeg homeowner on the hook for damages after stolen car crashed into his fence
A Winnipeg homeowner says he’ll have to pay for damage to his fence after a stolen car crashed into it.
-
Ontario neighbours locked in nasty dispute over who should pay for new fence
Two Ontario neighbours are locked in a bitter dispute that is now heading to court over who should pay for a new fence that runs between their properties.
-
BC SPCA should receive $1.4 million from Vancouver woman's estate, court rules
A B.C. Supreme Court justice has decided that the BC SPCA should receive roughly $1.4 million left to it in the will of a 99-year-old Vancouver woman who died in 2017, despite a handwritten note that would have reduced the animal welfare society's share to just $100,000.
Sports
-
Manchester United agree deal to re-sign Ronaldo from Juventus
Manchester United said Friday it has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of 36-year-old superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and a medical examination.
-
Silver medal a symbol of perseverance for Canadian Para judo athlete Priscilla Gagne
Canadian athletes captured a pair of silver medals at the Tokyo Paralympics on Friday.
-
Phil Mickelson criticizes USGA over proposed driver length limit
Phil Mickelson took aim at the United States Golf Association for its plan to limit the length of drivers to 46 inches.
Autos
-
Lewis Hamilton chases 100th F1 win on Schumacher's favourite track
Lewis Hamilton can clinch a record-extending 100th win at this Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix, where fellow F1 great Michael Schumacher secured the first of his 91 race victories on his favourite track 30 years ago.
-
Bottas and Russell waiting to see where they will drive next
Valtteri Bottas and George Russell are still waiting to find out who will be driving alongside Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next season.
-
Motor racing-Alpine F1 team confirms Alonso for 2022 season
Double Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso will remain at the Alpine F1 team for a second season in 2022, the team said on Thursday.