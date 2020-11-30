SUDBURY -- Ontario Provincial Police seize $18K in suspected drugs and charge an 81-year-old in northern Ontario with drug trafficking.

Police said the North East Region Community Street Crime Unit found more than $18,000 in cocaine and cannabis during a search of a home on Godfrey Street in Larder Lake, east of Kirkland Lake near the Quebec border, on Nov. 27. A large amount of cash, more than $11.000, was also seized at the time.

As a result, a Larder Lake senior was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession for the purpose of distributing and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The accused was held in custody over the weekend and is scheduled to appear in court by video on Nov. 30.