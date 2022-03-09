Northern Ontario photographer's wildlife photos turned into painting
Bill Steer, of northern Ontario, has taken thousands of photos during the pandemic, and now, five of them have been turned into a painting by a well-known wildlife artist.
Steer, the founder of the Canadian Ecology Centre, captured photos of eagles and wolves in the bush of Samuel de Champlain Provincial Park in Mattawa, east of North Bay.
"I started taking photos with the trail cameras and I had to behave like an animal to get those shots," said Steer.
"Then, of course, the winter shots happened over the last two winters."
He told CTV News he is humbled by nature.
"I’ve taken thousands and thousands of nocturnal shots to study wildlife behaviour and then you get lucky with those daytime shots," he added.
Clermont Duval, an artist and owner of an art gallery in Mattawa, caught word of the photos through Facebook and has now turned them into a masterpiece.
"Wolves, eagles, all these prime subjects of nature together. I couldn’t resist but to paint the scene," said Duval.
He told CTV News these photos are nothing like he’s worked with before.
"These were actual survival moments caught. These animals weren’t posing for the camera, they weren’t just trying to be good-looking for the camera, they were trying to survive and these types of photos are so rare," Duval said.
As for Steer, he said he’s very honoured Duval has taken his photos and turned them into a piece of art.
"Nature provides a lot of opportunity and I’ve been provided with the opportunity, so to see what Clermont did with that painting, there’s no better honour for nature and for myself," Steer said.
The painting has been sold, but Duval said it’s been very popular, so portraits of the painting will be available soon.
