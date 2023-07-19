Northern Ontario man tries to rob pharmacy in Timmins at knifepoint

Timmins police say a man wearing a disguise tried to rob the pharmacy at the Timmins Walmart on July 8 at around 3:17 p.m.

“This particular recent crime was not terribly sophisticated, not well thought out, rather desperate act by a person who brandished a knife and demanded narcotics," said Marc Depatie, communications coordinator for the Timmins Police Service.

A witness told CTV News the suspect also showed a note that read: 'Hello, I won't be able to speak, just give me Oxycocet or I'll hurt you.'

“We are quite concerned for the mental health and wellness of those individuals because as with any other health care profession, we are having labour shortages," said Jen Belcher, vice-president, strategic initiatives and member relations, Ontario Pharmacists Association.

The witness said police responded quickly and arrested the suspect, a 51- year-old man from Larder Lake.

"The person was apprehended without incident by the Timmins Police Service once we were alerted and this sort of thing hopefully is not becoming a crime trend but we are aware of the fact that that’s where the opioids are stored," said Depatie.

The Ontario Pharmacists Association said a new rule took effect in March that required thousands of pharmacies in the province to install time-delayed safes to store narcotics.

Timmins police confirm that a disguised man from Larder Lake demanded narcotics from the Walmart Timmins pharmacy on July 8. (Lydia Chubak/CTV News)

“Because that could dramatically increase the risk of being caught in the performance of a robbery," said Belcher.

"And we’ve seen in other areas that it decreases robberies by approximately 95 per cent so a really dramatic reduction in the number of robberies that occur.”

CTV News has reached out to Walmart for comment, but the company was not able to meet our deadline for this report.

The suspect faces several criminal charges and will answer to them in Timmins court on Aug. 1.