A search is on for a missing northern Ontario couple who were flying home to Kapuskasing this week by helicopter.

Ontario Provincial Police say 47-year-old Nicole Blais and 49-year-old Jody Blais were reported missing March 6 after their helicopter failed to return to its hanger in Fauquier, Ont. as scheduled.

Family members of the couple say the pair was travelling back to the north in a helicopter Monday night and that they were due to arrive home in Kapsuskasing around 8 pm.

Jody's sister, Charlene, told CTV News that the couple stopped in Sudbury for fuel and spoke to their brother, Michael, around 6:30 pm Monday, and that was the last contact they had with them.

OPP says the couple was last seen leaving Sudbury at 6:45 pm March 4.

Charlene also says that the last ping on a cellphone belonging to the couple came from the Timmins area sometime after 7 pm.

She says the pair would be equipped for winter weather.

CTV News has been told the search area is between Sudbury and Kapuskasing, and that OPP search and rescue teams are assisting. Police are receiving assistance from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.

Charlene says the community has come together to perform a land search using skidoos and all-terrain vehicles.

Family members say they were travelling together as a pair, and that the husband, Jody, is the pilot of the helicopter.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Sources tells CTV News that Gilbert Mondoux is Jody's business partner and close friend. He has been posting updates on his Facebook page on the search efforts:

