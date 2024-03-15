Northern Ont. youth meets his NHL idol Connor Bedard during March Break trip
A Mattawa hockey player had a March Break he’ll not soon forget: he got to meet his idol, NHL superstar Connor Bedard while in Chicago.
Dali Turcotte is a Chicago Blackhawks fan who idolizes the high-profile rookie and one day hopes to follow in his footsteps into the National Hockey League.
Whenever he’s on the ice, Dali tries to mimic Bedard’s moves.
“He’s just a really great player,” he said.
“I love how he skates and he has a rocket of a shot. I look up to him.”
When Dali found out he was heading to Chicago for March Break to see his idol play twice -- against Arizona and Nashville -- he was over the moon.
“He’s got a big future ahead,” Dali said.
“He’s 18 years old and he’s on a power play line.”
“Connor had five points in the game,” Dali’s father, Danny Turcotte, said.
Dali Turcotte is a Chicago Blackhawks fan who idolizes rookie Connor Bedard and one day hopes to follow in his footsteps into the National Hockey League. He got an autographed jersey and stick from Bedard during a March Break trip to Chicago. (Eric Taschner/CTV News)
“That’s a rare thing to see.”
The Turcottes wanted to attend a Blackhawks practice before their flight home, but it was cancelled at the last second. Dali was upset, so Danny told his son they could stay an extra day to catch his Bedard one more time.
Dali’s March Break got much more memorable at Thursday’s Blackhawks practice when Bedard signed Dali’s Regina Pats jersey and gave him a puck.
Something he'll never forget
“I’m going to remember that for the rest of my life,” Dali said.
“It’s pretty cool I got to meet him.”
Danny was also in awe, describing Bedard as a role model for his son.
“Such a class act on his own,” Turcotte said.
“He’ll watch all the style like Bedard … He does tape jobs like Bedard now. While we were in Chicago, we got new tape and re-wrapped it the same way.”
Dali’s been on skates since he was two years old and his father said hockey taught his son to be humble and responsible. That Bedard would take some time for his son had a big impact, he added.
“For Connor to do that for the kids, Dali will never forget it and you know hockey is all about life lessons, too,” Turcotte said.
For his part, Dali has his own dreams of future NHL stardom.
“I hope to be like that one day,” he said.
