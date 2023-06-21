Northern Ont. police intercept man with narcotics on the Polar Bear Express

Provincial police in northern Ontario arrested a 26-year-old Montreal man travelling on the Polar Bear Express train with a large number of narcotics Tuesday.

Officers with the Moosonee detachment received a tip about the man and found him on the Ontario Northland train around 1:15 p.m. June 20, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

Police said he was found with cocaine, crystal meth, heroin and speed and faces four counts of drug trafficking as well as two counts of having a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with probation.

The accused is scheduled to appear in video bail court Wednesday at 10 a.m.

"If you have any information in regards to this, or any other information regarding activity of this nature, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online at P3tips.com," OPP said.

The charges have not been proven in court.