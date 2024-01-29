Northern Ont. police extend search area for missing city councillor

Sudbury, Ont., police are continuing their search for a missing city councillor.

Ward 2 councillor Michael Vagnini was reported missing by his family at 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Ward 2 Greater Sudbury City Councillor Michael Vagnini was reported missing Jan. 27/24. Vagnini is described as a white male, 5-feet-11-inches tall, 260 pounds with brown eyes, short black hair and an unshaven face. (Supplied/Greater Sudbury Police Service)

As of 4:15 p.m. Monday, the Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) said Vagnini's whereabouts are still unknown and that police have “extensively” searched the Greater Sudbury communities of Lively, Naughton, Walden and Whitefish.

"There is concern for his well-being based on medication he requires and the fact that he does not have his medication on him," said Kaitlyn Dunn, GSPS corporate communications supervisor.

Police are asking all residents and business owners in Greater Sudbury to help in the search.

"We are asking the entire community of Greater Sudbury to be on the lookout for the vehicle in parking lots across the city and for residents and business owners to check all outbuildings on your property," police said in a news release.

Vagnini left his cell phone at home when he left on Saturday.

Michael Vagnini was seen wearing the yellow sweater, green pants and black running shoes described in the Greater Sudbury Police Service's news release on Jan. 27/24 at a demonstration on Paris Street. (Facebook/Sudbury Freedom Convoy)

He is said to be wearing a yellow hoodie, green pants and black running shoes and was seen driving a 2021 black Ram 1500 truck in the area of MR 55 and McCharles Lake Road. The Ontario licence plate for the vehicle is BK 22178.

An undated photo provided by the Greater Sudbury Police Service of the black black 2021 Ram 1500 truck that Ward 2 city councillor Michael Vagnini was believed to be driving when he was reported missing on Jan. 27/24. (Supplied/Greater Sudbury Police Service)

This a densely wooded area, which Dunn said poses complications for the search.

"It is quite a vast area with multiple off-roads as well as bushed area, so we're asking the public's assistance that if you do see Michael Vagnini to contact police with any information," she said.

Vagnini's family member, Darren Vagnini, told CTV News that the truck's taillight is out on the passenger side.

Vagnini's family member, Darren Vagnini, said the 2021 black Ram 1500 truck's passenger taillight is damaged. (Supplied/Darren Vagnini)

Dunn said officers have been searching since Vagnini was first reported missing.

"Our search and rescue team with the assistance of emergency response unit, control operations and rural community response unit are searching the area of McCharles Lake Road and using the remotely piloted aircraft system as assistance for that search," she said.

The intersection of Regional Road 55 and McCharles Lake Road in Greater Sudbury the afternoon of Jan. 28/24. (Angela Gemmill/CTV News Northern Ontario)

Dunn said that Sudbury police have also reached out to OPP to request the use of the helicopter.

"Right now, due to weather conditions, it is unable to fly, but that will be re-evaluated as time progresses," she said.

Dunn told CTV News that police have received multiple tips from concerned community members.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Vagnini or his vehicle is asked to contact the GSPS at 705-675-9171 quoting incident number SU24 006569.

Sudbury police provided this photo of the front of the black black 2021 Ram 1500 truck - Ontario license plate BK22 178 that Ward 2 city councillor Michael Vagnini was believed to be driving when he was reported missing on Jan. 27/24. (Supplied/Greater Sudbury Police Service)

UPDATE 5 - Requesting assistance to locate missing person 62-year-old Michael Vagnini. Read more https://t.co/gJbsLKnYOh Anyone w info related to the whereabouts of Michael or the attached truck is asked to contact police 705-675-9171 #sudbury #sudburypolice pic.twitter.com/qoqDqw7gFb — Sudbury Police (@SudburyPolice) January 29, 2024

Update: We have continued throughout the day to search for the missing person. Mr. Vagnini has not been located. The search is focused on the McCharles Lake Road area and any new information that is received.



Contact police with any information at 705-675-9171. — Sudbury Police (@SudburyPolice) January 28, 2024