Northern Ont. hockey team takes helicopter, train and truck to play

TREND LINE | Health care surpasses inflation as top national issue of concern: Nanos

Health care has surpassed inflation and jobs as the top national issue of concern, according to Nanos Research’s weekly tracking, as Canadians read reports of hospital emergency rooms under strain and a 'tripledemic' of flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases spiking across the country.

