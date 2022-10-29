Northern communities gear up for hockey season with an equipment drive

It was a big day in Sudbury on Saturday as many Indigenous boys and girls received help to get on the ice to enjoy the game of hockey.

For the first time the Indigenous Hockey Equipment Drive, which is based in southern Ontario, was in the northern region to distribute equipment to five Indigenous communities in the area.

Graham and Angie McWaters started the Indigenous Hockey Drive eight years ago with collection points in Barrie, Whitby and Toronto.

"I have a passion for helping kids. I want to make sure I put as many people into sports as possible and my wife has an Indigenous background and hockey. I grew up playing hockey myself and I know it's a very expensive sport,” said Graham.

“And I am giving back. It's all about giving back to the community."

This year, the drive distributed equipment in Sudbury to several Indigenous communities in our area.

"Physical activity is so important. It helps people have a balance of mind, body and spirit and it promotes good psycho-social skills," said Kim Pahpeguish of the Atikameksheng First Nation.

Volunteers from Northern Hockey Academy along with members of the Atikameksheng First Nation load hockey equipment for the children to be distributed in the community on Oct. 29/22. (Alana Everson/CTV News Northern Ontario)

Community members told CTV News they are thrilled with efforts to help get kids out enjoying the many benefits of the game.

"They are going to get outside and enjoy the activity exercise and learn to love the sport of hockey,” said Tammy Roque, a Wahnapitae First Nation community member.

"Teamwork is always important, get them together and play."

Volunteers from Northern Hockey Academy along with Wahnapitae First Nation community members load hockey equipment for the children to be distributed in the community on Oct. 29/22. (Alana Everson/CTV News Northern Ontario)

The Northern Hockey Academy provided volunteers to help with the distribution.

"Hockey is such an important part of our culture and the more families and boys and girls that we can help provide equipment to provide opportunity for I think it's just for the betterment of all of our communities," said the general manager of the Northern Hockey Academy, Darryl Moxam.

Officials said the plan is to organize equipment collections next year in Sudbury for the Indigenous Hockey Equipment Drive to expand distribution to even more northern communities.

