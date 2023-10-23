North Bay woman charged after stabbing gas station attendant for cigarettes

A 47-year-old North Bay woman is charged with stabbing a gas station employee during an alleged robbery for cigarettes on the weekend, police say.

The violent attack happened at a McKeown Avenue gas station around 7:50 a.m. Oct. 21, North Bay police said in a news release Monday.

It started when the accused approached the employee to buy several packs of cigarettes.

"While the victim was distracted by attending to the request, the accused stabbed the victim multiple times using an edged weapon," police said.

"Witnesses at the scene responded by restraining the accused until police could arrive."

Officers arrested the accused while paramedics took the attendant to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The two are not known to each other.

"The incident was an attempt to steal packs of cigarettes," North Bay police spokesperson David Woolley told CTV News in an email.

Police charged the woman with aggravated assault, carrying a concealed weapon, having a weapon for a dangerous purpose and robbery with violence.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.