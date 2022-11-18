North Bay residence on fire for the second time

North Bay Fire crews were called to a residential fire in the Graniteville neighbourhood near Trout Lake about 5 p.m. Friday.

Fire crews said this is the second fire at the residence in two years.

Fire officials said one person was in the home when the blaze began. The individual was evacuated from the home and taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Fire Chief Jason Whiteley told CTV News Friday night that the damage is estimated at $20,000 and their investigation has determined the cause was accidental.