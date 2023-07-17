North Bay police continue manhunt for 'armed and dangerous' offender

The North Bay Police Service is searching for Marc Gauthier, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and was last seen fleeing the area of Fisher Street in the direction of North Bay’s downtown core Monday afternoon.

"Gauthier should be considered armed and dangerous," police said in a news release Monday.

"If seen, do not approach, call 911."

Gauthier, 54, is a bald white male who is likely clean shaven, 5-foot-8 inches and weighs about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing jeans and a black T-shirt with a white logo on the back

"At approximately 4:30 Gauthier fled police on foot after police stopped a vehicle on Fisher Street," police said.

"It is believed he is headed to the area of the downtown core."

He is serving a 41-year, four-month, and 18-day sentence for robbery and firearm-related offences, plus forcible confinement, possession of an explosive device, escaping custody, assault, break and enter, theft, and drug possession for the purpose of drug trafficking, OPP said.

Police say Gauthier is known to frequent Barrie, Parry Sound and Quebec.

He is also currently wanted by Nottawasaga OPP in connection with an armed bank robbery in Alliston.

Police say Gauthier, armed with an apparent firearm, demanded cash from the teller at the CIBC in Alliston around 11:14 a.m. on July 4 and fled the scene.

Police asked the public to "avoid the entire length of the Kate Pace Way while officers conduct search and containment efforts" for several hours Monday evening, but that was lifted around 10 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Bay Police Service at 705-497-5555 and press ‘9’ to speak with an officer.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

CTV News reporter Eric Taschner reported from the scene that police vehicles are clustered by a Shell gas station on Fisher Street.