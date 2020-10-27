SUDBURY -- Police say an 18-year-old man has been charged for hosting a large house party in East Ferris Township on the weekend.

At 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a complaint about a large gathering at a home on Eglington Road North in the community east of North Bay.

Police say officers found approximately 40-50 people under the age of 20 inside the residence, violating the Reopening Ontario Act limiting indoor social gatherings to 10 people or less.

The host has been fined $880 for the provincial offence and similar to a speeding ticket, he has the option to pay it or request a trial in Provincial Offences Court.

"He was the only one charged. Most of all the attendees scattered once police arrived," said Const. Michelle Coulombe, media relations and community safety officer for Ontario Provincial Police.

"Police continue to enforce provincial and federal statutes, as well as supporting compliance with ROA regulations while reminding the public that it is the collective responsibility of all Ontarians to comply with the ROA in order to limit the spread of COVID-19," said Coulombe.