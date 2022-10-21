North Bay municipal candidates gather again with voters before election

North Bay'a mayoral and council candidates for the upcoming municipal election gathered Thursday evening at The Grande Event Centre for another casual meet and greet with the public.

Many topics were up for discussion, all planned by the North Bay Real Estate Board and it was also a chance for the candidates to connect with members of the community.

CTV News asked each mayoral candidate how they plan to 'grow the city,' as North Bay is currently known for having an aging population.

"The first thing we need to do, is make North Bay a place people want to come to. By doing that we need to clean up North Bay,” said Leslie McVeety.

“People see it as, a scary place downtown; we need to clean that up."

Candidates Johanne Brousseau and Peter Chirico echoed the need to attract people to the city.

"We need to replace the workforce that we've lost from all the people that have retired. We do need to attract new comers, from another country or another city, we need to attract new comers to take over and fulfill all of our jobs," said Brousseau.

“In order to keep going and to be able to invest in North Bay, we have to attract more people. Immigration is one way. Attracting businesses from the GTA that it's too expensive to live down there, that's where we have an advantage," said Chirico.

"We need some more seniors affordable housing, we need to expand some of the projects that are going on, on that,” he added.

The candidates have one more meet and greet on Saturday before the election on Monday.