North Bay man charged with posing as Uride driver

The North Bay Police Service said Tuesday it has charged a 29-year-old city man with posing as a rideshare driver.

He is charged with one count of permit operation of a PTC (private transportation companies) vehicle when not authorized.

Police issued a public warning Oct. 20 about a suspect posing as a driver for the rideshare company Uride.

The suspect was arrested Oct. 24, and if convicted will have to pay a $615 fine.

“Police also retrieved the Uride decals the accused was using to pose as a driver for the company,” police said in a news release.

“While this incident has been resolved, the North Bay Police Service reminds the public that in order to ensure your own safety, make sure to verify the identity of your driver and vehicle information before getting into a taxi or rideshare.”