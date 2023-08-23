North Bay downtown revitalization project moving ahead

North Bay's downtown reconstruction project is advancing at a rapid rate and is on schedule.

The Making Over Main Street project is the first major downtown renovation in 40 years. It's split into five phases and crews are onto the second block since the project started in late spring.

The fences are up at the corner of Wyld Street and Main Street East as crews dig up the brick tile on the road and bring down old street lamps.

"We all would like to wave a magic wand and just have it be done. But it's kind of exciting to see what one block looks like,” said Downtown North Bay and Waterfront executive director Amber Livingstone.

Phase 1, along the Main Street corridor from Sherbrook Street to Wyld Street, is complete with a freshly paved road, wider concrete sidewalks, stairs and more.

Sudbury-based MCA Contracting Ltd. was awarded the $8.85 million contract.

Literacy Nipissing is located in the first block. Executive director Vandra McQuarrie said she couldn’t be more thrilled by how the downtown is improved.

The Making Over Main Street project is the first major downtown renovation in 40 years. It's split into five phases and crews are onto the second block since the project started in late spring. (Eric Taschner/CTV News)

"We are so impressed with the work and so impressed with the construction workers,” McQuarrie said.

“They even washed our windows once a week. It's going to look just beautiful down here."

The revitalization project got underway in the middle of May to give the downtown a long-awaited facelift.

The second phase of the project, from Wyld Street to Ferguson Street, is expected to be done around mid-November.

"With the health crisis and the homeless and all of the things we've been doing, we are seeing a big change in the downtown,” said North Bay Mayor Peter Chirico.

The Downtown North Bay and Waterfront board is still waiting for new lamp posts to arrive. They are late due to current manufacturer supply challenges.

The Making Over Main Street project is the first major downtown renovation in 40 years. It's split into five phases and crews are onto the second block since the project started in late spring. (Eric Taschner/CTV News)

When the entire project is complete, new trees will be planted along the downtown.

"We are right on time. To have that little facelift come up is giving us all a boost down here,” said Livingstone.

“There are pain points going through it, but the city has been ever helpful to us in providing additional free parking."

Once the second phase is complete, work on the west side of the downtown will start, likely in April 2024.

It’s expected the entire project will be completed by fall 2024.