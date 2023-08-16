North Bay council forms new committee to further explore options for twin-pad arena

While there’s still no decision made on the proposed twin-pad hockey arena and community centre project in North Bay, a new committee has been formed to look at ways to cut costs on the new build.

All bids to build North Bay's twin-pad arena at the Steve Omischl Sports Complex came in more than $20 millions over what the city had budgetted. (Image courtesy of the City of North Bay)

At a more than two-hour meeting on Tuesday night, city councillors had the opportunity to ask questions to city CFO Margaret Karpenko, city CAO John Severino, the city’s director of community services Ian Kilgour and the city’s manager of special projects David Jackowski.

Community Services Committee have chosen to establish a new ad hoc committee to review the project and make recommendations – meaning there’s still a long way to go for council to decide the future of the twin pad arena project.

"Within this box, what do we need? What do we absolutely need? In terms of ice surfaces or other amenities," said City Counc. Gary Gardiner.

This new committee is set to make potential re-design recommendations on the project that council feels would be more affordable for citizens.

The committee is set to provide a report back to city council within no more than 30 days.

Gardiner said he hopes whoever serves on it will find ways to knock the price down.

"We just can't say money is no object because it is. It's a real concern with taxpayers," he said.

"We talk about inflation and the cost of doing everything inside the city, it's the same for the homeowners."

In its current design, the arena would replace the aging West Ferris Arena and be built at the Steve Omischl Sports Complex on Lakeshore Drive. It would feature two standard hockey rinks, a walking/running track, 14 barrier-free changing rooms, more than 430 parking spaces, spectator viewing areas and more.

"Most people are now just fed up with it and keep saying we don't need it or want it, just cancel it," said Counc. Tanya Vrebosch.

Three bids were submitted and unveiled in June to build the project and all three were at least $20 million over budget. The lowest bid was $70 million from JR Certus Construction Co. Ltd., followed by $72,330,000 (Atlas Constructors Inc.) and $82,335,000 (Aquicon Construction Co. Ltd.)

"Is there an alternative? Can we scale down and re-design, so we can move the puck along so to speak?" said Gardiner.

Vrebosch argued the project needs to move forward, citing the federal government’s investment of $25.77 million in funding through Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program, which could cover more than a third of the total costs, should council proceed.

"It feels like Groundhog Day," she said.

"I've been through this three or four times now. It’s about 12 years. The council of the day makes a decision getting ready to go. Next council comes in saying they don't like the location or the design. The thing is we have failing infrastructure and it needs to get done."

The committee will be established Friday in a special council meeting to determine who will sit on it.

Architects design for the new North Bay twin-pad arena to replace the West Ferris facility. (MacLennan Jaunkains Miller Architects Ltd. and North Bay's Mitchell Jensen Architects)