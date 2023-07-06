North Bay born comedian of America's Got Talent fame returns home

From being on America’s Got Talent and sharing one of the biggest stages in the world to doing stand-up at a local North Bay bar, Ahren Belisle said it feels good to make a hometown crowd laugh.

“I wasn’t even planning to do shows,” he said.

“I came to visit my best friend and figured I might as well do a show while I’m here, so it’s been great.”

Belisle told CTV News that he sold 400 tickets in northern Ontario with only a week’s notice. He is originally from North Bay but now lives in Toronto.

“It’s amazing,” he said.

The 28-year-old comedic – who by day works as an engineer – lives with cerebral palsy, which left him unable to speak. He delivers his comedy routine using a computer-generated voice.

Belisle has already made a stop in Greater Sudbury and two stops at Lou Dawgs in North Bay – with Thursday evening being his third show at the downtown bar.

“I’ve had people come from school, from when I was in the hospital, my PSW came, my dog’s vet came,” said Belisle.

“It’s been great – a local company even sponsored the shows.”

Belisle previously told CTV News after his America’s Got Talent journey ends, he has big dreams and hopes to break down barriers and continue to be a comedian and use his voice.

“It’s fun, I have fun, they have fun and they get to learn a bit about the stigma around disability and how not to act,” he said.

“As I keep going I’ll talk more and more about what I think is important.”

Belisle said his life has been busy since his first America’s Got Talent (AGT) episode aired mid-June – but added there are some memories that will last forever, including an interaction with Howie Mandel.

“They didn’t show it on AGT but he walked up on stage and congratulated me,” he said.

“He also came into the green room to talk to me and asked for a photo.”

For more information on Ahren Belisle’s upcoming appearances, visit his Facebook page.