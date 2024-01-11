NORTHERN ONTARIO
Northern Ontario

    • No injuries after apparent acid explosion at Sudbury mining supply manufacturer

    Emergency crews were called Thursday morning to an industrial business on Maley Drive that manufactures specialty mining supply equipment after a reported acid explosion.

    The emergency call about the chemical explosion at Quatro Industries was received just after 9 a.m., deputy fire chief Jesse Oshell told CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca in a phone interview.

    Fire and police were called to a Sudbury mining supply manufacturer after a chemical reaction caused employees to evacuate. Jan. 11/24 (Alana Everson/CTV Northern Ontario)

    Police and paramedics are on the scene as a precaution.

    The incident happened due to a chemical reaction while mixing an acid product, Oshell told CTV News video journalist Alana Everson at the scene.

    "That reaction caused a vapour cloud which was noticeable by individuals passing by and the establishment worked to put the product outside in a safe location," Oshell said.

    There were about 15 to 20 employees who were evacuated as a result.

    Anyone who came in contact with the product is being assessed by paramedics, but no injuries have been reported, Oshell said.

    The hazardous materials team is on-site assessing the situation.

    "At this time, there is no risk to the area," he said.

    "We have it contained to the facility."

    The City of Greater Sudbury Fire Services' hazardous waste unit is on scene at Quatro Industries on Maley Drive after a chemical reaction while mixing an acid product caused an evacuation. Jan. 11/24 (Alana Everson/CTV Northern Ontario)

    Emergency crews called to Quatro Industries on Maley Drive in Sudbury after a chemical reaction while mixing an acid product caused an evacuation. Jan. 11/24 (Alana Everson/CTV Northern Ontario)

