No declaration of intimate partner violence epidemic next week, Northern MPP clarifies

Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli's office clarified Friday that the province has no plans to declare an intimate partner violence epidemic next week.

Fedeli's office said Friday afternoon that comments he made to reporters were misconstrued.

In response to a question from Eric Taschner of CTV News on whether the province will declare an epidemic, Fedeli said residents should expect to hear something next week.

“I think you’ll continue to hear more from the various ministers,” Fedeli said, when asked about the epidemic declaration.

“Minister (Michael) Tibollo spoke very passionately in the legislature. Minister (Michael) Parsa, as well, Minister Charmaine Williams,” Fedeli said.

“They all spoke very passionately about intimate partner violence and I hope you’ll hear more from the legislature next week.”

Fedeli's office clarified Friday that he meant he expected the conversation around the issue would "continue" next week, not that a declaration would take place.

Tibollo is Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Parsa is Minister Children, Community and Social Services, and Williams is Associate Minister of Children, Community and Social Services.

Calls to declare the epidemic have intensified since an adult and three children were murdered in Sault Ste. Marie in what police said was an act of intimate partner violence.