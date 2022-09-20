Multiple collisions lead to multiple impaired driving charges; police say

A vehicle left the roadway on Doherty Road in Muskoka Lakes Township and crashed into a deep ditch on Sept. 19/22. (Supplied) A vehicle left the roadway on Doherty Road in Muskoka Lakes Township and crashed into a deep ditch on Sept. 19/22. (Supplied)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

UN secretary-general warns global leaders: 'Our world is in peril'

In an alarming assessment, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders Tuesday that nations are 'gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction' and aren't ready or willing to tackle the major challenges that threaten the future of humanity and the fate of the planet.

Barrie

Toronto

Ottawa

Kitchener

London

  • Indecent act reported near London park

    An indecent act over the weekend has resulted in charges, according to London police. Around 2 p.m. on Sunday, police say a woman was jogging on a footpath through a park in the area of Becher Street and Wharncliffe Road South.

  • You know you're drunk when...

    A peculiar situation in Elgin County helped police nab an alleged impaired driver. Just before 11 p.m. on Sept. 16, officers say they were approached by the driver at a Heritage Line address to “have a photo taken with a police vehicle.”

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver