Multiple collisions lead to multiple impaired driving charges; police say
Monday was a busy day for the Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police. OPP officers were investigating multiple motor vehicle collisions and charged three drivers with impaired driving, police said in a news release Monday.
Police responded to a report that a vehicle had left the roadway on Doherty Road in the Township of Muskoka Lakes shortly before 10 a.m. Sept. 19. The vehicle had crashed into the ditch.
Officers spoke with the driver, who was not injured, and began an impaired driving investigation.
The 21-year-old driver from Bracebridge was arrested and has been charged with impaired driving, two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and occupying a motor vehicle with a prohibited weapon.
The accused will in court in on Nov. 1 to answer to the charges.
That afternoon, the OPP responded to another single-vehicle collision on Highway 11 North near Hastings Drive in Gravenhurst at 1:20 pm. The vehicle struck a hydro pole and ended up in a ditch.
“No injuries were sustained by the driver,” the OPP said in the news release.
Police investigated the cause of the crash; as a result, a 58-year-old resident of Muskoka Lakes has been arrested and charged with impaired operation of a vehicle.
This accused will be in court on Oct. 11 to answer to the charge.
Finally, that evening, at approximately 6:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to a third single-vehicle collision on Waters Road in Gravenhurst. A pickup truck had crashed into a ditch.
After arriving on the scene, officers performed an investigation which resulted in a 67-year-old Gravenhurst resident being arrested and charged with impaired driving and driving under a suspended license.
This driver was remanded into custody to await a bail hearing on Tuesday.
These allegations have not been proven in court.
OPP reminded residents to report incidents of impaired driving to police.
“If you suspect someone is driving while impaired, please call 9-1-1 from your hands-free device if it is safe to do so.”
