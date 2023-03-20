MR80 reopened after serious single-vehicle crash in Val Caron

A 46-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash on MR80 near Donaldson Crescent in Val Caron.

The old Highway 69 was closed in both directions for about eight hours as a result, with traffic being rerouted through Donaldson Crescent while police were on the scene investigating.

The investigation continues and road was reopened around 4 p.m.

"Hydro has to attend to look at the pole in order to determine the extent of the damage/if it needs to be replaced," Kaitlyn Dunn, Sudbury police spokesperson, told CTV News in an email.

No word on the cause of the crash.