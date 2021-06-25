SUDBURY -- The driver of a motorcycle was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries following a crash on Highway 11 in Huntsville, Ont. Thursday night, provincial police said.

It happened around 6:28 p.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 11 at the Highway 60 junction. No other vehicle was involved.

The cause of the crash is not known and police said in a news release the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the Huntsville OPP detachment at 705-789-5551.

The road reopened early Friday morning after being closed for about 10 hours.