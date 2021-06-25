Advertisement
Motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries in serious Huntsville crash
Published Friday, June 25, 2021 2:34PM EDT Last Updated Friday, June 25, 2021 2:34PM EDT
Share:
SUDBURY -- The driver of a motorcycle was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries following a crash on Highway 11 in Huntsville, Ont. Thursday night, provincial police said.
It happened around 6:28 p.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 11 at the Highway 60 junction. No other vehicle was involved.
The cause of the crash is not known and police said in a news release the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the Huntsville OPP detachment at 705-789-5551.
The road reopened early Friday morning after being closed for about 10 hours.