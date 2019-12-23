SUDBURY -- Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a motorcyclist has been killed in a head-on crash on Sudbury's Highway 17 bypass Sunday night.

Police say it happened around 9 p.m. between a motorcycle and a pick-up truck, just east of Long Lake Road.

They say an investigation revealed that the motorcycle was headed east when it crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a pick-up truck travelling west.

Both vehicles caught fire upon impact.

OPP says the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and the identity has not yet been confirmed.

They say the lone occupant of the pick-up truck was not injured.

Highway 17 between Regional Road 55 and Highway 69 was closed for approximately five hours.