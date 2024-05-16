NORTHERN ONTARIO
    • Montreal driver charged after crash during police chase in northwestern Ont.

    Police in northwestern Ontario arrested a driver from Montreal on Highway 17 after being alerted to a stolen vehicle by an automatic licence plate reader Wednesday.

    Officers from the Ignace detachment were conducting traffic enforcement just before 7 p.m. May 15 when they were notified and tried unsuccessfully to pull the vehicle over, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

    A spike belt was set up by the Dryden detachment to the west, but it didn't stop the speeding vehicle as it sped through the town, police said.

    "A short time later, the vehicle collided with a passenger motor vehicle and the suspect fled on foot," OPP said.

    "Officers located the suspect and subsequently placed them under arrest."

    The 49-year-old driver is charged with dangerous operation, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, obstructing, resisting and flight from a peace officer and possession of property obtained by crime worth more than $5,000.

    "There were no serious injuries as a result of the collision," OPP said.

    The accused is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

