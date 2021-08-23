Missing dog from Barrie area found after five days in Smooth Rocks Falls

Timmins -

Northerners are known for banding together to help when trouble strikes. A recent incident in Smooth Rock Falls, an hour northwest of Timmins, has shown yet again, that whether it's a person who's gone missing or a four-legged furry friend, northerners rise to the occasion.

Last week, Jackie, a Jack Russell Terrier, left its foster home in the community of Angus -- near Barrie -- to go live in Kapuskasing.

Jackie and her sister were rescued from the streets of Barbados earlier this spring and brought to Canada. They have been fostered by the Sawden family since May.

“Totally and utterly devoted to them. We’ve had 140 fosters so far and they’ve all went on to beautiful, loving homes," said Julie Sawden.

While on her way to her new northern home, during a travel break in Smooth Rock Falls, Jackie got loose and escaped its new owner and ran away.

People in the community heard about the lost dog on social media and for a week, searched the area.

'She had street smarts'

"She had street smarts going for her, which was really good, but there’s bears and coyotes and you know all kinds of wild things out there that we were afraid of," said Linda Duquette, a member of Jack Russel Terrier Rescue Ontario.

Jackie was finally found in the bush on Friday by Mathieu Martel, a resident of Smooth Rock Falls, while he was kayaking on the Mattagami River.

"She was super loud -- it would have been hard to miss her," Martel said. "She really wanted to be saved I think."

"We went from so devastated to so happy in the space of a minute that it was unreal," added Duquette.

All who know Jackie said they are relieved beyond words, but Sawden said Jack Russell Terriers have a tenacious spirit.

“When you love them, they will dedicate them to yourself and they will fight tooth and nail to survive,” she said.

As a result of the incident, officials with Jack Russell Terrier Rescue Ontario said it's in Jackie's best interest to move back to Angus and live with her sister at the Sawdens.

The organization is touched by the people of Smooth Rock Falls and all the help they gave to find Jackie. It awarded Martel $1,500. Martel, a university student, said he is thankful for the reward and said the experience has taught him to never give up hope.