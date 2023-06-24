Missing boa constrictor reunited with owner in northern Ontario

Update:

A four-foot-long boa constrictor that went missing in Kapuskasing over the weekend has been found in good health and reunited with its owner, police said on social media Tuesday night.

UPDATE: the snake has been located in good health and reunited with its owner. #OPP would like to thank everyone who shared the appeal for assistance or provided any information. ^nk — OPP North East Region (@OPP_NER) June 27, 2023

Original:

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 4-foot-long boa constrictor that is missing in the northern Ont. community of Kapuskasing.

The Kapuskasing detachment made the request for help via social media shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday.

“Police ask residents to be vigilant with smaller pets,” the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a Facebook post, early Saturday morning.

CTV News has reached out to OPP for more information on when the snake went missing and from where – but they have not yet responded.

Anyone with information related to the snake’s whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.