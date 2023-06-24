Missing boa constrictor reunited with owner in northern Ontario
Update:
A four-foot-long boa constrictor that went missing in Kapuskasing over the weekend has been found in good health and reunited with its owner, police said on social media Tuesday night.
Original:
Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 4-foot-long boa constrictor that is missing in the northern Ont. community of Kapuskasing.
The Kapuskasing detachment made the request for help via social media shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday.
“Police ask residents to be vigilant with smaller pets,” the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a Facebook post, early Saturday morning.
CTV News has reached out to OPP for more information on when the snake went missing and from where – but they have not yet responded.
Anyone with information related to the snake’s whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
