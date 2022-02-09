Ministry of Labour investigating 'missing worker' near northern Ontario mine

The Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development told CTV News it has been notified about a missing worker in a remote area near Kirkland Lake Gold's Taylor Mine in the Matheson and Val Gagne area, east of Timmins.

In a news release, provincial police said emergency crews responded to the location in Taylor Township in northern Ontario on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

"OPP attended the scene with emergency medical services, Matheson Fire Department and mine rescue units," police said in a news release Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for the ministry, Kalem McSween, told CTV News the person works for Major Drilling.

Inspectors have been dispatched to the scene and "the investigation is ongoing," McSween said.

Officials with Major Drilling told CTV News they "are not in a position to provide additional information related to the incident at this stage," as they are co-operating with Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development.

No details on what happened or if there were any injuries.

More information to come as it becomes available.