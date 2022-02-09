Military convoys leaving Barrie for Sudbury and Petawawa areas

About 150 soldiers and 20 vehicles from the 4th Canadian Division's 31 Canadian Brigade Group will conduct military convoys Feb. 11-12 from Barrie to the Sudbury area, and from Barrie to Petawawa, as part of NOREX 22. (Supplied)

