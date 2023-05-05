‘Meaningful action’ highlight of MMIWG2S event in Timmins

Organizers of Timmins’ Red Dress Day activities Friday want the community to focus on action and avoid a “rinse and repeat” mentality.

Those are the words of the Timmins Native Friendship Centre’s healing and wellness coordinator Jaylin Renaud, who said progress has been made in the city to ensure support for women, girls and two-spirit people.

“Transitioning out of COVID, you’re seeing a lot more programming happen in the community,” said Renaud.

“Support and guidance for our women and girls, surrounding safety and creating those safe spaces to have the conversations—whether they’re feeling unsafe or they’re not sure how to handle that.”

Renaud said there’s also a strong focus on healing Indigenous men, who share in the generational trauma.

Thoughtful activities for the day included beadwork tables, foot baths for Elders and knowledge keepers, and a self-defence workshop from a local Brazilian Jiu Jitsu gym.

The native friendship centre also encourages people to reach out to local Indigenous agencies and ask about their plans for action in support of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people (MMIWG2S) in urban, rural and remote communities.