Massive donation received for Sault toy drive for kids in care

Nogdawindamin Family & Community Services is teaming up with the Salvation Army to deliver toys to children in care.

Twenty-nine skids of toys, donated through the CTV Toy Mountain campaign in Toronto, have been delivered to a makeshift warehouse just outside of the Sault, where they will be sorted and prepared for delivery.

“We’ve partnered together so that we can bring a lot of joy to all the children along the north shore that are in care,” said Steve Meawasige, a member of the Nogdawindamin Board.

“It helps out so many people this time of year. Especially this year with everything going up through the roof in cost.”

The former school property that is being used to store the toys was donated by local developer DiTommaso Developments, which also provided some manpower to get the skids off the truck.

Nogdawindamin will start handing out the toys mid-December.