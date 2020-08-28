SUDBURY -- A 43-year-old from Gore Bay on Manitoulin Island has been charged with attempted murder following a lengthy stand-off Thursday.

Provincial police were called to a home on Wright Street in the south end of Gore Bay at 2:35 p.m.

Residents were asked to stay inside and others to avoid the area while police were dealing with the incident involving an armed person.

Police arrested the accused, who has now been charged with attempt to commit murder with a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The accused is being held in custody pending a bail hearing on Friday.

Police say there is no longer any concern for public safety.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the OPP's Little Current detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.