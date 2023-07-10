Man supposed to be under house arrest facing sexual assault charges

A 26-year-old man from southern Ontario – who was supposed to be under house arrest – is facing multiple sexual assault-related charges in northern Ontario following an incident on Saturday.

At approximately 4 p.m. on July 8, officers in Sudbury were dispatched to a report of a sexual assault.

An undated file photo of Sudbury Police Headquarters (File photo)“Information provided was that a youth in our community met an individual from southern Ontario through a social media application,” said Greater Sudbury police in a news release Monday.

“The individual had traveled to Greater Sudbury to meet the youth.”

The suspect picked up the victim in a vehicle and drove to an empty parking lot where they threaten the youth and sexually assaulted them before heading back to southern Ontario, said police.

“Due to the sensitive nature of the incident and to protect the identity of the youth, no further information related to the youth will be provided,” said police.

Based on the information collected a Greater Sudbury police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the victim’s description on Regent Street.

“While the officer was gathering additional information, the driver drove off at a high speed towards Highway 69,” said police.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) determined that the driver of the vehicle was the person involved in the reported sexual assault and was supposed to be under house arrest in southern Ontario related to several previous sexual assaults dating back a couple of years.

“While traveling back to Southern Ontario, the individual stopped and cut off an ankle monitor that was a condition of the release,” said police.

About 5 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers conducted a traffic stop in Nobel, Ont. and took the driver into custody.

The suspect was transported back to Sudbury by the OPP and charged.

“(GSPS) would like to thank the OPP for its assistance with this matter,” the release read.

The 26-year-old is facing charges of sexual assault with a weapon, sexual interference, forcible confinement, issuing threats, obstruction, flight from police and two counts of breach of recognizance.

The accused was remanded into custody following a court appearance on Sunday.

“A publication ban has been issued in relation to the incident, therefore no further details will be provided,” said police.

Resources for sexual assault survivors in Canada

If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis: