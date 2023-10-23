Man charged with careless driving after hitting Highway 17 guardrails in northwestern Ont.

A 46-year-old man has been charged with careless driving and other offences following a single-vehicle crash in northwestern Ontario community of Terrace Bay, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.

On Oct. 21 about 1 p.m., members of Nipigon OPP responded to a collision on Highway 17 at the Auguasibon River.

“Upon arrival, officers determined that the driver of the motor vehicle failed to remain at the scene,” said police in a news release.

The OPP said there were no injuries reported as a result of the crash.

“The collision resulted in damage to the guardrails along the highway,” said OPP spokesperson Autumn Eadie in an email to CTV News.

As a result of the police investigation, the driver of the vehicle was identified and arrested.

The 46-year-old is charged with careless driving, public mischief and failing to remain at the scene.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 23.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

“To report a collision on OPP patrolled roadways, including provincial highways, members of the public are encouraged to dial 911 for emergency assistance,” said Eadie.

“Alternatively, in cases of non-emergency calls for service, members of the public can also contact the OPP by dialing 1-888-310-1122.”