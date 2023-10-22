Métis Nation of Ontario’s Timmins Council teaches the public how to make traditional moccasins

“Come one, come all” is the attitude of the Métis Nation of Ontario’s Timmins Council, when it comes to teaching people about traditional practices and clothing.

Council member Santana Sanftenberg said the goal is to involve the whole community through a series of workshops every year.

“We want to share our culture and our teachings,” said Sanftenberg.

“Have the community be able to come in and also have an understanding of who the Métis people are, what we do and how to get involved in the community.”

The council’s workshop series theme this year… is the moccasin.

Cohorts spend four days over the course of a few weeks learning the significance behind the garment and how to make it for themselves.

“The moccasin that we’re making here is the Métis, northern Métis-style moccasins,” Sanftenberg said, adding that each Indigenous, Inuit and Métis culture has its own distinct version of the footwear.

“The distinction will come from the different beadings, the style, the cut, the type of materials that you’ll use because it will be, depending on what you harvest in your area.“

In this case, the moccasins are made from deer hide and Métis sash-inspired red wool.

The learning process begins with measurements and beadwork.

“The Metis people are predominantly known for their Métis floral beadwork style, so that’s the beadwork that we’re putting on our moccasin vamps,” said Sanftenberg.

“We’re learning how to do the pattern of our foot and we’re learning how to cut out the vamp, and then we’re learning how beading is done.”

Participants then learn how to sew their pieces and line them with fur.

Sanftenberg said the goal of the experience is engaging in the culture, rather than creating a perfect piece.

“You’re going to make a little bit of mistakes,” she said.

“It just takes a little bit of time, asking questions and being together with people, to learn as we go.”

The end result, Sanftenberg said, is the joy of having learned more about a different culture – or even one’s own – and walking away with a unique item made with their own hands.

“They get a lot of fulfillment and understanding, an appreciation for the work that artisans put into the moccasins or the pieces that we make,” Sanftenberg said.

“They get a few nicks along the way, with those sharp needles, but for the most part people usually leave here feeling pretty proud of themselves.”

The Métis Nation of Ontario’s Timmins Council is sharing its traditional practices annually through a serios workshops, the theme this year… is the moccasin. (Sergio Arangio/CTV News Northern Ontario)