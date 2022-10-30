Lively man hand-carves jack-o'-lantern display

Tom Jeffery's Halloween display at his home in Greater Sudbury community of Lively features 62 hand-carved jack-o’-lanterns, a smoke machine and several frightening characters.

"The pumpkins are really the show so kinda you set up something and you put pumpkins around it," said Jeffery.

"So again a couple of old doors pretty basic but when you put the pumpkins and light them all up it looks pretty good."

Neighbours on Joseph St. and other passersby told CTV News they are impressed with the handcrafted display. A Lively man has more than 60 jack-o'-lanterns along with other décor setup in his yard to celebrate Halloween. (Alana Everson/CTV News Northern Ontario)"I think the pumpkins and jack-o’-lanterns are always pretty cool,” said neighbour Cameron MacIntosh.

“Just how much time it probably takes to carve every single one like some are easier, some are harder and then he adds all the decorations to just add a really cool effect."

Jeffery said it take him about 10 minutes to create each unique jack-o’-lantern.

"Pretty easy the faces just come to me. I just kinds carve and move on to the next pumpkin," said Jeffery.

Jeffery said the best time to see the display is at night when it's all lit up and told us he does it to highlight Halloween and the fun spirit surrounding the occasion.

This year, Jeffery added a Halloween bride to the display but wouldn't tell CTV News what he has planned for next year.