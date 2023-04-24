Kapuskasing suspect charged with impaired driving, drug trafficking

A complaint about a possible impaired driver in Kapuskasing led to the discovery of drugs and weapons, Ontario Provincial Police said Monday. (Photo courtesy of the OPP) A complaint about a possible impaired driver in Kapuskasing led to the discovery of drugs and weapons, Ontario Provincial Police said Monday. (Photo courtesy of the OPP)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Pence testifies before election probe grand jury: AP source

Former U.S. vice president Mike Pence testified Thursday before a federal grand jury investigating efforts by then-president Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Barrie

Toronto

Ottawa

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver