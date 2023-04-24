Kapuskasing suspect charged with impaired driving, drug trafficking

A complaint about a possible impaired driver in Kapuskasing led to the discovery of drugs and weapons, Ontario Provincial Police said Monday.

The incident took place April 2 shortly before 3:30 a.m. when police received a complaint about the driving of someone on Government Road in the community.

“The driver was arrested for impaired driving and then transported to the Kapuskasing OPP detachment for further testing,” police said in a news release.

“A search of the vehicle located a prohibited weapon, two firearms and a large quantity of drugs suspected to be methamphetamine.”

Later that same day, the OPP’s community street crime unit executed a search warrant at an establishment on Government Road in Kapuskasing.

That raid led to the seizure of a large amount of drugs, suspected to be methamphetamine, oxycodone, hydromorphone, trazadone, vyvanse, psilocybin, and cannabis, with an estimated street value of more than $3,000.

A 22-year-old from Kapuskasing has been charged with impaired driving, several counts of drug trafficking, weapons possession and possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on June 12 in Kapuskasing.

On April 9, the same suspect was arrested again in Smooth Rock Falls and charged with trafficking in cocaine and crystal meth.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on June 6 in Cochrane to answer to those charges.