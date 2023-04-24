Jane Goodall returning to Sudbury next month for premiere of IMAX film

Dr. Jane Goodall will stop in Sudbury next month to attend the premiere of the IMAX film, ‘Reasons for Hope.’

The news comes from the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada, which announced the renowned conservationist is returning to Canada for an event in Toronto (May 18), Montreal (May 24) and Halifax (May 27), before she arrives in Sudbury on May 30.

“Dr. Goodall's Canadian appearances come at an important time for conservation in Canada with the federal government's renewed commitment to preserving 30 per cent of marine and land areas by 2030,” the institute said in a news release.

The IMAX film, partially shot in Sudbury, is based on Goodall’s “philosophy of hope for the world and all of life on it, including both the natural world and its’ human inhabitants,” the institute said.

“Drawing on historical footage of Jane’s early primate research and her current work as a global advocate for environmental and wildlife conservation, the film will highlight inspiring stories – inclusive of those advanced by her namesake institute - that embody Jane’s reasons for hope across four key themes.”

Those themes are the energy and dedication of young people; the extraordinary human brain; the resilience of nature; and, the indomitable human spirit.

This is Science North’s eighth giant screen film, which includes Jane Goodall’s Wild Chimpanzees released in 2002 to international great acclaim.

The film premiere event on May 30 will be invite only, but the public can see the film beginning May 31. For more information, visit the institute’s webpage.