'It was pride for Canada': Ont. man keeps Avro Arrow history alive through photos, memorabilia
An 87-year-old man from Powassan, Ont. is trying to keep the history of the Avro Arrow aircraft alive through photos he's collected and taken when he worked on the project.
Pete Bonnell work for Avro in the 50s as a safety tech on the Arrow project. (Eric Taschner/CTV News Northern Ontario)
Pete Bonnell reminisced with CTV News about the time he worked with the now defunct aircraft manufacturing company Avro from 1957-1959 on the Arrow interceptor after he left the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF).
"My job at Avro, the term for it was the flight safety tech," he said.
Bonnell worked on several pieces of the aircraft including its ejection seat, its drag chute, harness and survival equipment.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Described as a top-of-the-line jet in its heyday, Avro built five Arrow jets. They were meant to intercept Russian fighter jets if war between the west and Russia broke out.
Almost all of the evidence of its existence and its ‘secret’ records were destroyed when the Progressive Conservative Government of the time and Prime Minister John Diefenbaker abruptly halted its development on Feb. 20, 1959.
An official destruction order was issued from the Federal Cabinet and chiefs of staff to destroy classified and ‘secret’ materials used in the Arrow and Iroquois programs. The action has been attributed to RCMP fears a Soviet ‘mole’ infiltrated Avro.
"We lost quite an opportunity there," sighed Bonnell.
"It wasn't just a good interceptor. It was pride for Canada and something to be proud of."
When the decision was made, close to 15,000 thousand Avro employees as well as an additional 15,000 thousand employees in the Avro supply chain of outside suppliers were out of work.
A photograph of one of the five Avro Arrow jets on a runway from Pete Bonnell's collection. (Eric Taschner/CTV News Northern Ontario)
Not all of the records are gone, however. Part of Bonell's collection includes pictures he personally took of the plane on the runway.
Avro had its own photographers to take the pictures the company wanted of the plane, equipment, and personnel.
Not all photos or records of the Avro Arrow were destroyed, Pete Bonnell's does include some official manufacturer photos. (Eric Taschner/CTV News Northern Ontario)
Bonnell acquired several photos of the hanger from Avro photographer Jack Hurst – photos which somehow avoided being destroyed.
"The fact that they cancelled that project and destroyed evidence of it is beyond me,” said Bonnell.
“I can't figure that one out. It should have been preserved."
Bonnell has prints of the jet he's received as gifts, he built a remote control Arrow model and he also has the altimeter from one of the five planes.
"It had the latest radar and aircraft acquisition radar and all the latest stuff," he said.
As for his collection, Bonnell plans on passing it down to his kids in hopes of keeping the Arrow's story alive.
"I just like to keep it in the forefront for people to realize what we lost," he said.
Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
W5 profile
W5 profile | The Canadian who creates the real, but fake, sounds in Hollywood blockbuster films
-
W5 investigates
W5 investigates | Priest, neighbours issue plea for help for struggling international students in Cape Breton
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Femicides on the rise as report indicates a woman or girl is killed every 48 hours in Canada
Femicides in Canada are on a concerning rise according to a new report that says a woman or girl is killed every 48 hours in the country and this number is likely to increase.
Guilbeault defends carbon price, admits 'average household will pay more,' even after rebates
Canada's environment and climate change minister acknowledged that the average household may eventually pay more for the carbon price than it gets back in rebate payments, but says the Liberal government has other programs to help Canadians lower their energy costs overall.
Here's how deep Canada's orphan well problem runs
Canadian companies are spending public funding to clean up their oil and gas wells at a time when the industry is raking in historic profits, yet many wells remain abandoned or unplugged. As the number of these wells rises, so do the environmental costs and the likelihood that taxpayers will be on the hook for them.
She's gone on 34 first dates in 19 countries over the past year. Here's what she's learned
Loni James has gone on 34 first dates in 19 countries, a series of romantic rituals full of intrigue, surprises and cultural firsts. She says that even the bad dates have been memorable -- and that all of them have taught her something. This is what she learned.
Astronomers find ring-shaped border on some distant planet may support life
A ring-shaped border on certain distant planets known as the 'terminator zone' that separates permanent daytime and nighttime could offer conditions suitable to support life, a recent study has found.
Blinken: Russia must immediately free 2 detained Americans
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged his Russian counterpart, in a rare phone call between the diplomats since the Ukraine war, to immediately release a Wall Street Journal reporter who was detained last week as well as another imprisoned American, Paul Whelan, the State Department said Sunday.
Trump to deliver remarks Tuesday night after his arraignment
Former U.S. president Donald Trump will deliver remarks Tuesday night in Florida after his scheduled arraignment in New York on charges related to hush money payments, his campaign announced Sunday.
Prince Harry in court for privacy suit against tabloid
Prince Harry was in a London court on Monday as the lawyer for a group of British tabloids prepared to ask a judge to toss out lawsuits by the prince, Elton John and several other celebrities who allege phone tapping and other invasions of privacy.
The U.S. leads the world in weather catastrophes, here's why
Blame geography for the U.S. getting hit by stronger, costlier, more varied and frequent extreme weather than anywhere on the planet, several experts said. Two oceans, the Gulf of Mexico, the Rocky Mountains, jutting peninsulas like Florida, clashing storm fronts and the jet stream combine to naturally brew the nastiest of weather.
Barrie
-
Police investigating house fire in Essa Township
Provincial police have been called in to investigate an early morning fire in Essa Township.
-
Simcoe County businesses brace as federal alcohol tax goes into effect
Local businesses are bracing for the Federal Government's increase in alcohol tax.
-
'It was pride for Canada': Ont. man keeps Avro Arrow history alive through photos, memorabilia
An 87-year-old man from Powassan, Ont. is trying to keep the history of the Avro Arrow aircraft alive through photos he's collected and taken when he worked on the project.
Toronto
-
TTC to be included in fare integration system with GO Transit by the end of 2023: ministry
If you are hopping on the subway after taking a GO train downtown or using a TTC bus to continue your journey, you could soon find yourself saving a few dollars per trip.
-
Pothole repair blitz underway in Toronto
Roughly 100 crews have taken to Toronto's streets Sunday to repair as many potholes as they can.
-
Pedestrian struck by TTC bus in Yorkville transported to hospital
A pedestrian struck by a TTC bus in Yorkville on Sunday afternoon has been transported to hospital.
Ottawa
-
Fatal fire in Ottawa's south end
Emergency crews responded to a 911 call just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, reporting "heavy fire" at a home in the 5000 block of First Line Road.
-
Power out in Nepean after driver hits pole
Hydro Ottawa is reporting a power outage in the Centrepointe area Sunday following a collision.
-
'It's about community and it's about winning': Neko Sparks and his bid for the Ottawa Senators
Los Angeles-based film producer and entrepreneur Neko Sparks says he's assembled a team that he believes can bring just as much to the Senators and to Ottawa as the Ryan Reynolds partnership.
Kitchener
-
Head-on crash outside Brantford seriously injures two, alcohol believed to be factor: OPP
OPP believe alcohol was a contributing factor in a head-on crash near Brantford that left two people seriously hurt.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER | Kitchener Rangers take 2-0 series lead over first-seeded Windsor Spitfires
The Kitchener Rangers are halfway to completing a first round upset.
-
Two suspects being sought in connection to early morning Cambridge robbery
The Waterloo Regional Police Service is looking for two men who allegedly robbed a store in Cambridge.
London
-
West Lorne Arena wins big with Kraft Hockeyville
West Lorne came out on top along finalists Saint-Anselme, Que., Maple Ridge, B.C., Ste. Anne, Manitoba winning the Kraft Hockeyville 2023 on Saturday
-
-
Trump to deliver remarks Tuesday night after his arraignment
Former U.S. president Donald Trump will deliver remarks Tuesday night in Florida after his scheduled arraignment in New York on charges related to hush money payments, his campaign announced Sunday.
Windsor
-
One man in hospital after 'aggravated assault,' suspect arrested
Windsor police have arrested and charged a man with aggravated assault after an incident occurred early Saturday morning.
-
Careless cooking attributed to fire on Parent Avenue - $250,000 in damage
A house fire in the 900 block of Parent Avenue caused $250,000 in damages, Saturday.
-
Trump to deliver remarks Tuesday night after his arraignment
Former U.S. president Donald Trump will deliver remarks Tuesday night in Florida after his scheduled arraignment in New York on charges related to hush money payments, his campaign announced Sunday.
Montreal
-
Kid and Reecon: Meet the dogs who recovered victims of the Old Montreal fire
It was a gruelling few weeks for rescuers following last month's fire in Old Montreal, which killed seven and injured nine. Among those who worked to retrieve the victims' bodies were two special heroes: rescue dogs Kid and Reecon. Using their sharp senses and extensive training, the dogs helped comb through the rubble of the building on Place D'Youville.
-
6 children will return to Quebec from Syrian detention without their mother: advocates
Six Canadian children are set to leave a Syrian prison camp and fly to Canada without their mother, who cannot come with them because federal officials have not completed her security assessment, advocates for the family say. The federal government gave the Quebec woman until today to decide whether her children would join other Canadians on the repatriation flight, expected to depart any day now, or remain with her in Syria, said Alexandra Bain of the group Families Against Violent Extremism.
-
Quebec on track to recruit 1,000 nurses from French-speaking countries
Launched in February 2022, the Quebec government's project to recruit 1,000 nurses internationally is on track to become a reality. If all goes according to schedule, the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS) expects to launch phase four of its plan next fall.
Atlantic
-
Prince Edward Island election into final day of campaigning with vote on Monday
The Prince Edward Island election is into its final day of campaigning ahead of Monday's vote.
-
Two people in hospital after collision on Highway 101: N.S. RCMP
Two people are in hospital Sunday after a serious collision on Highway 101 in Avonport, N.S.
-
N.S. man searching for missing son finds 38-year-old message in bottle from young boy
A Nova Scotia man who has searched for his missing son almost every day for nearly three years recently came across a letter in a bottle written by an 11-year-old boy about four decades ago.
Winnipeg
-
Up to 7 centimetres of snow, gusty winds coming to Winnipeg: Environment Canada
Winnipeg and southern Manitoba are preparing for another dump of snow as this unseasonably cold spring continues.
-
Two people found dead in Dauphin: RCMP
RCMP in Dauphin are investigating the deaths of two people Saturday morning.
-
'It seemed like a nightmare': Survivor of crash that killed 4 teens recovering in Winnipeg hospital
The mother of a 15-year-old girl recovering in hospital after a major car crash is thanking the first responders who pulled her from the wreckage.
Calgary
-
Rescheduled Drag on Ice show plays to packed house at Calgary arena
A Calgary event postponed due to safety concerns was back on Saturday in a new venue, where it sold out.
-
Canadian MacKenzie Porter celebrates first U.S. #1 song as CMT Award nominee
Alberta will be in the house Sunday night at the Country Music Television Awards in Austin, Texas, thanks to Canadian country star - and CMT Award nominee - MacKenzie Porter.
-
'Like a coup': Concern mounts over growing influence Take Back Alberta
Some have speculated it's already "the power behind the throne" of the UCP, but a controversial right wing group appears to be grabbing even more influence ahead of Alberta's May election.
Edmonton
-
Group opposed to Ritchie health hub says its gathered hundreds of petition signatures
A group of residents concerned over a new health hub near Whyte Avenue that is seeking approval to create a supervised consumption site gathered signatures for a petition opposing the project.
-
Draisaitl nets hat trick and 50th as Oilers squash Ducks 6-0
The Edmonton Oilers appear to be on cruise control heading into the playoffs while collecting new milestones on a nightly basis.
-
Going back to the moon: 'This is Canada on the world stage, doing big things'
On Monday, NASA and the Canadian Space Agency will introduce the four astronauts -- three from the U.S., one from Canada -- who will steer the next stage of an ambitious plan to establish a long-term presence on the moon.
Vancouver
-
1 dead, another seriously injured after 'targeted' shooting in Chilliwack: RCMP
Chilliwack RCMP were called to the city's Sardis neighbourhood just before 7 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of shots fired.
-
Red Robinson, Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famer and legendary Vancouver DJ, has died
Legendary Vancouver disc jockey Red Robinson has died, his family announced Saturday.
-
'Some kids are going hungry': Once homeless, owner of Chilliwack meat shop aims to help others
A Chilliwack meat shop has taken it upon itself to combat rising food costs.