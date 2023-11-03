‘It’s a silent city’: Ukrainian-Jewish teen escapes war zones in Ukraine and Israel, finds safety in Canada

17-year-old Yeva Korotkykh can finally rest easy knowing she’s not hearing sirens, gunshots or explosions.

17-year-old Yeva Korotkykh has fled three warzones in the last nine years -- now residing safely in North Bay, Ont. (Eric Taschner/CTV News Northern Ontario)Some might say she’s lucky to be alive.

“It’s a silent city and I really like to be here,” she said smiling and laughing in North Bay, Ont.

In a span of nine years, the teenager escaped three warzones: war in Ukraine’s Donbas region, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year and now the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

In 2014, her family was forced to flee Donetsk when Russian-backed separatists attacked government buildings and the Ukrainian military launched an operation against them.

“I was so shocked. I didn’t know about it,” she said.

“All day I was nervous and I didn’t know what I needed to do.”

Yeva thought it was all over – little did she know, it was only just the beginning. Eight years later, Russian soldiers marched into Ukraine in February 2022 and war broke out. Her father had her flee to a safe place near Netanya, Israel where she also could study at a Jewish school.

“There I lived with other people who are from Ukraine,” she said.

When Hamas attacked Israel in October, the blaring sirens and fear of having to hide in bomb shelters was scary said Yeva speaking with CTV News. She suffered panic attacks and said she wasn’t able to eat or sleep at all – this is when she knew she had to leave.

“My dream to live in Israel broke down,” she said.

“I saw how the rockets go in the sky. I needed to only save my life.”

Her father and her uncle Dmytro Korotkykh, who lives in North Bay, spoke and he agreed that his family would take her in for the time being.

Yeva Korotkykh and her uncle Dmytro Korotkykh enjoy a coffee in what Yava describes as a "silent city" in North Bay, Ont. (Eric Taschner/CTV News Northern Ontario)“We are happy to invite her here,” Dmytro said.

“I explained to her that it’s not her fault. It was just the situation.”

Teva said when sirens and bombs rang in her ears near the airport in Tel Aviv, she didn’t think she would survive and she admits was scared to get on the plane for Pearson International Airport.

Explosions from the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza. (Photo pulled from file footage)She landed safely last weekend where Dmytro and his family met her and they drove her up to North Bay where she was greeted by colder weather but also a sense of peace and security.

“All of this has been from the hand of God,” she said.

“I think, yes I’m lucky.”

On a visitor visa right now, she’s continuing her education online. Dmytro said he is hoping she’ll apply for a study permit to see out the remainder of the school year here in Canada.

Yeva does eventually want to go back to Israel to study and see her grandmother but only if it’s safe to do so.

“I hope… I really hope,” she said.