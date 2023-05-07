Investigation over for fatal Sturgeon Falls house fire last fall

Ontario Provincial Police say it has completed an investigation into the deaths of a senior couple found at the scene of a residential fire in November 2022.

The bodies of 91-year-old Joseph Brunet and 81-year-old Lorraine Brunet were discovered when first responders were called to a house fire on Quesnel Road shortly before 9 a.m. Nov. 2, 2022, OPP said.

Lorraine Brunet was found deceased at her home in Sturgeon Falls during a fire Nov. 2, 2022. (Theoret Bourgeois Funeral Home obituary)

An investigation was launched by the Nipissing West crime unit despite police saying foul play was not suspected at the time and there is no concern for public safety.

On Sunday, OPP said a thorough investigation is complete and police are not looking for any suspects.

Neither the cause of the fire nor deaths have been revealed when CTV News asked OPP.

The Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has identified the remains of two deceased people located following a fire in West Nipissing on Nov. 2. (File)

"No further details with respect to this investigation will be released," OPP said.