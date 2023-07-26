Increased auto theft concerns in Ontario, less in the north: CAA

The number of Ontarians concerned about auto theft has increased, according to CAA Insurance.

The survey found 47 per cent of respondents are concerned about auto theft. Of that number, 57 per cent of individuals in the Toronto and Greater Toronto Area are concerned.

In northern Ontario, only 14 per cent of individuals are worried about vehicle thefts.

Elliott Silverstein, director of government relations for CAA Insurance, said it's believed northerners are less concerned due to increased instances of organized crime focused on stealing certain makes of vehicles down south.

"We're seeing a higher number of cars being stolen there and some cars are being shipped and exported for use in other parts of the world,” Silverstein said.

“So given the fact that other ports are accessible in other parts of southern Ontario, you might not see the rate of stolen cars in northern Ontario.”

Kaitlyn Dunn, corporate communications supervisor with the Greater Sudbury Police Service, said the number of auto thefts have decreased since 2022.

"From Jan. 1 to June 30, 2022, there were 135 theft of motor vehicles reported, in comparison to the same time this year there were 90 theft and motor vehicles reported," Dunn said.

While it's difficult to pinpoint a cause, she said it could be due to increased criminal prevention messaging and increased pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

"These are crimes of opportunity so when a vehicle is left unattended, it provides a crime of opportunity for an individual to steal the vehicle as well as when a vehicle is left unlocked with the keys inside," Dunn said.

The survey found that, while many are locking their vehicle, more preventative measures should be taken.

"People aren’t taking preventative measures to use a steering wheel lock, or other types of devices to keep their cars safe," Silverstein said.

"I think because we're seeing such a rise in vehicle thefts across the province it’s a good opportunity to keep their cars safe."

CAA said using a faraday pouch, which blocks the electronic signal and prevents a key fob from being copied, is one thing motorists can do.

In addition, consider increasing lighting around your home, parking your car in the garage, or parking less valued vehicles out first.